Scientists say WA wildfire management must go beyond forests

This rangeland burned in the massive Pearl Hill Fire on Labor Day weekend near Bridgeport, a town in Douglas County. The flames then traveled into this prime sage grouse and pygmy rabbit habitat less than 24 hours later. Firefighters caught it at the highway.

“Right now, it looks like a moonscape, whereas before, it was this diverse shrubland, with a lot of life and flowers and grasses and wildlife,” says Corinna Hanson, Moses Coulee land manager at The Nature Conservancy.

In Washington, the shrub-steppe ecosystem historically covered about one-third of the state. Now, it’s estimated less than half of that is still intact.

“It’s what I consider to be a threatened ecosystem,” Hanson says.

Many of Washington’s largest fires have burned through rangeland, not timber forests, particularly during the megafires propelled by hurricane-force winds over Labor Day weekend in what’s been called an “unprecedented fire event.”

Gov. Jay Inslee called the disaster “climate fires.” Extremely dry fuels — which will become drier as the climate changes — made the area ready to burn. All that was needed were sparks. Researchers have told Oregon Public Broadcasting that the winds that fanned the Labor Day weekend fires could also be connected to climate change.

Push for more green energy

At a news conference, Inslee pushed for more green energy and low carbon fuel standards to help slow the effects of climate change — what he called the “fundamental problem” increasing the size and frequency of devastating wildfires.

“There is no forest management or thinning program that could have protected probably the bulk of these [Labor Day fires]. The reason is that they really have not been predominantly in our state or national forests,” Inslee said during a September news conference. “The grass itself is what has been burning down houses. I don’t think people understand that grass can create whole walls of flame to take out developments.”