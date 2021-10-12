Climate change forces WA apple cider industry to adjust

Most cideries depend on waste “processor apples,” apples like Fujis and Honeycrisps that aren’t pretty enough for grocery store displays, and which are “so stinkin’ cheap and readily available,” Larsen says. Cider apples tend to get pressed immediately, while eating apples can sit in warehouses for a year before getting pulled out for processing. Yakima’s FruitSmart and Hood River Juicing Company produce most of the juices used by cideries around the state, Larsen says, with newer cideries especially dependent upon them. "Many cider operations do not press their own apples, except maybe at a small scale," Larsen says.

Nancy Bishop of Alpenfire Cidery believes traditional cider apple growers will suffer most from climate change. That means cider will tend toward using juice made from these eating apple rejects, plus employing rapid fermentation and additives to achieve complex flavors.

Hotter summers also mean more cooling requirements, and many cideries don’t have access to temperature control equipment strong enough to handle heat waves. Two bad weeks could damage quality control for fermenting ciders, or apples in storage. “If that becomes a more baked-in part of our summer, that is going to have some pretty significant consequences,” Larsen says.

Some cider-makers think that increasing reliance on cider apples could be economically useful, since they don’t need to be graded or pretty. But there are plenty of battles to be won in growing good apples, even ugly apples, Byers says.

The fact that cider-makers can purchase “ugly” ingredients, though, means they may have better access to ingredients in bad seasons than fresh produce buyers do. “If you’re looking for ways to support farmers that are struggling, we have some creativity in the cider market for sure,” Byers says.

Adjusting

While growers can change how they treat and protect their crops, they can’t easily change out crops themselves.

These perennial trees can take two years to mature in a nursery, and about five more years to optimally produce fruit, says Ines Hanrahan, executive director of the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission, though timelines vary by variety.

Orchards like Finnriver are planting differently in part to deal with water stress, transitioning away from dwarf trees to bigger trees that Byers says are more climate resilient. “I think what we’re seeing is more and more people preparing for having less water, and getting and using water much more efficiently,” Snowdrift’s Larsen says.

He’s mulching down orchards to retain water, bringing in bees to ensure pollination and moving away from monoculture, interplanting apple trees with crops like pears, plums and gummy berries to increase the biodiversity Byers thinks will make all of the plants more resilient.