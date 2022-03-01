Shrinking WA kelp and eelgrass beds draw legislative attention

There are two basic categories of kelp. One, called “canopy,” is the widely seen and better studied kelp that floats while its strands attach themselves to underwater rock. The other major category is “understory,” which is more abundant but much less understood than “canopy” kelp. Only shallow edges of understory kelp are visible at extreme low tides. The existing Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan calls for more study of this variety.

Using historic records as a baseline, Puget Sound’s volume of kelp is 20% to 38% of what it was in the 1870s, depending on how the calculations are made. The Tacoma Narrows holds the biggest collection of bull kelp remaining in the area.

Kelp can be found along Washington’s Pacific coast and the western half of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. It is scarce along the strait’s eastern part, as well as around the San Juan Islands, according to scientists.

Meanwhile, about 56,000 acres of eelgrass are growing along Puget Sound’s shorelines. The state does not have a grasp on what the acreage was decades ago. But, using historic records as a baseline, it knows eelgrass was significantly more robust in the late 19th century.

While scientists have not nailed down definite causes, they have several working hypotheses as to why kelp and eelgrass are shrinking in Puget Sound.

One hypothesis: global warming of the water. Kelp does not live well above 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Global warming also sends acid rain falling on the sound, making it more acidic. Runoff from streets and sewage treatment plants is polluting the sound, while underwater erosion makes subsurface rocks harder for the kelp strands to cling to.

Also, excessive nutrients from sewage plants are feeding nitrogen to phytoplankton, causing that species to grow out of control, blocking sunlight to kelp and eelgrass.

As to why anyone should care if kelp and eelgrass shrink in Puget Sound, these species are the foundation of life in Puget Sound — the bottom of the food chain that ripples to all levels of life above it.

Small invertebrates such as sea urchins munch on the eelgrass and kelp. Forage fish and salmon eat the invertebrates. Migrating salmon use the eelgrass and kelp as cover from predators as they migrate to the ocean. However, orcas are savvy enough to know kelp fields are fertile hunting ground for salmon. Native American fishermen and women also know this. “Kelp forests rival agricultural fields in productivity and growth,” Berry said.

“It’s really hard to restore kelp and eelgrass. Therefore, the best step is to conserve it,“ Berry said. But restoration is the only way to recover what has been lost.

Enter the Puget Sound Restoration Fund, the University of Washington and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — all with individual and interconnected labs devoted to studying how to grow kelp efficiently in Northwest waters. “It’s how to get the most bang for your buck,” said the restoration fund's Toft.

In the outside world, some actual restoration has been underway, including off the northern shore of Bainbridge Island. To replant kelp, the seeds are attached to thick white twine that are connected to beachball-size concrete pyramids on the sound’s bottom. But as Toft said, “It’s easier said than done.”

While the mechanics of replanting exist, environmentalists are still working on the wheres, whens and best practices. For example, the Puget Sound Restoration Fund is researching the best densities for seeds being planted and how to sustain those new plants over the years. “We want kelp to bring itself back each year, instead of us bringing it back each year,” Toft said.