Fawn Sharp: Indigenous input is key to tackling climate change

Sharp said that Indigenous people reflect that optimistic future.

“When you look at the scale of that crisis,” she said, “one might think that we are weak and vulnerable. But I want to make it very clear here today. To the contrary, we are strong, we are resilient. We have in our DNA ancestral knowledge that goes back from that very first generation that was called to planet Earth.”

Sharp was followed by former Vice President Al Gore, who said the climate crisis continues to get worse at rates faster than the solutions that are being proposed.

Gore cited Sharp’s support for a Washington state green-energy initiative that would have had a transformative impact on fossil fuels.

“You've had problems in your area where you tried to get legislation and the oil and gas industry came in and fought you. Right?” he said. “Every piece of pro-climate legislation at the national level, the regional level, the local level, municipal level, the oil and gas industry, and the coal industry, they come in and fight it tooth and nail. And they use their legacy network of political influence and wealth to stop progress.”

He said these institutions have to be reformed “so that the people of this world, and including the young people of this world, can say we are now in charge of our own destiny.”

Sharp told global leaders that there is a connection between sacred lands and the climate.

“I personally have come, in the last four months, face-to-face with sacred sights at Oak Flat [Arizona], entering that sacred place where the San Carlos Apache people leap to their death. And I felt the thunder,” she said. “I've been at Cheyenne and Arapaho and offering prayers, and we were surrounded by 800 buffalo, and we could feel them, we could feel their energy. And we are taught the salmon cannot get out of the ocean to defend themselves in court and in lawsuits, but we are their voice and we are their guardians, and we have that sacred duty.”

She said it’s important to look at the science and then make the connection to the political decisions.

“Do not look at decisions as a cost of business. Look at decisions as human existence and our relatives' existence for generations to come.”

The Forum’s report also cited Indigenous ceremony as a support system. “It is vital to understand that culture and ceremony are not only a process of encouraging a generational sense of responsibility to preserve and care for the landscape, but the very practice of such activities has a direct effect on enlivening and supporting the landscape.”