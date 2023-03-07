Author Heidi Roop shares how you can act on climate change

CROSSCUT: Has what you’ve learned writing this book influenced changes in your own approach to climate action?

ROOP: I really mean it when I say this book was a way to inform my own journey, because I just had no good answers. My answers were: Buy an electric vehicle; if you can, put solar panels on your roof, do; have a climate conversation. Those are all important things, but they just are not enough to really keep us on this journey long enough, right?

It has created some marital discord. I will be very honest. My husband loves to idle the car. And now that I know how terrible that is, not only for the climate, but also for my wallet, it’s a source of tension. My blood boils every time I see it happen.

I’m not perfect. I don't want anyone to think I'm just out there, a Climate Warrior, I’ve already done all 100 things in this book. No. I'm a human.

Crosscut: You’ve mentioned how important it is to have a climate community. How do you go about making a community that's climate-focused?

ROOP: I think you de-emphasize climate being the primary driver. Your climate community is probably the community you're already in, whether that's a faith community, your weekly book club, your school group, your board-games group. The reason is, it's something you care about, you can open up the conversation and the opportunity for action, to show how climate change will alter that community you are in or is a value you share. That is where we have, I think, the greatest opportunity for influence, but also that greater opportunity for sustenance.

That's not to say there shouldn't be dedicated groups convening around climate. But I invite people to think more broadly about what it means to be in community, and having climate be part of it.

And the science is very clear: People who have strong social and community ties weather the storm quite literally far better than those who don't. Just being invested in your community can bring climate benefits to you and your community.

CROSSCUT: You stress that environmental justice is an important issue and some people individually could have substantial climate impact by changing their lifestyles — like people who fly the most. How do you write a guide for everyone, while also emphasizing that some individual actions or some people's actions, not only matter a lot, but need to happen?

ROOP: I don't discount that reality that some of us, myself included, should be doing more and should be doing every action in this book, and using the influence and the connections we have in our communities. But I feel like also, everyone should be using their strengths, their passions, their connections to community and the things that they care about, right? Everyone's an expert in the future they want to create, and climate is unquestionably part of our future. So then it becomes up to us as our own individual experts from our own walks of life, to see where climate change will alter something we care about, and then find some way to help you create that vision.

A graphic from climate scientist and author Heidi Roop's new book, which guides people on taking action to mitigate and adapt to climate change. (Illustration by Joshua M. Powell. (c)2023 by Heidi A. Roop PhD. All rights reserved. Excerpted from The Climate Action Handbook by permission of Sasquatch Books.)

CROSSCUT: What are some of the most important mitigation and adaptation measures individuals could be taking in the Pacific Northwest, compared to somewhere like the Midwest?

ROOP: This is an interesting question, where the nuances of each action come into play.

If you plug in an electric vehicle in Florida, where most of the power is coming from coal, it's not as impactful as an electric vehicle that's being charged by hydropower in Washington state. And there are different trade-offs associated with those different energy systems. Understanding your own context, and what works and what has value and impact in it, was part of the intention of the book.

But should you still have an electric vehicle in Florida? Yes, if a life-cycle analysis still supports you.

Every place needs more individual and systems-level resilience and preparedness. And dietary change, how we handle our waste, food waste and composting, are things every place needs more of.