More art, less trash: Washington reuse centers promote upcycling

Boitano, who has roots in The Scrap Exchange, a creative-reuse center located in Durham, N.C., says this work challenged her to think differently about materials and how we use them.

“It was a thing where I was like, ‘Oh, this cork is not just a cork, it can be used for many other things,’” Boitano said.

Upon moving to Seattle, Boitano noticed the city lacked creative-reuse centers, and wanted to create a space that fostered new ways of thinking about materials and where kids and adults could create art together. Seattle ReCreative received its 501(c)(3) status in 2014 and opened in January 2015.

Although neither of the store’s founders have an environmental background, Boitano says they came from the notion that there is a tremendous amount of waste in the U.S. In an average month, Boitano says, Seattle ReCreative diverts 4,500 pounds of materials from landfills.

Other Washington creative-reuse centers, such as Olympia’s Lost and Found Crafts , are operating with a similar mission. Founder Michelle Isaacson was first introduced to creative reuse when her own crafting materials started to rack up a hefty cost. Surprised to learn Olympia didn’t have any creative-reuse centers, she opened Lost and Found Crafts in 2019.

“I want people to be able to create,” Isaacson said. “We’re so focused on staring at our phones and our screens, and I think that using the creative sides of our brains is so important.”

Isaacson listens when people tell her they can’t afford to craft because materials are too expensive, and says she used to wait for sales at big-box stores to try to find affordable materials. But with a store and a storage unit packed to the brim with discounted donated materials, Isaacson is on a mission to show people that art can be both affordable and sustainable.

“Just the amount of waste that is out there is absolutely unbelievable,” said Jamie Bartalamay, board chair of Seattle ReCreative. “If I have this thing and I might not use it anymore, there must be somebody that can.”