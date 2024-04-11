A Pacific Northwest butterfly project is restoring habitats, hope

In Europe, grassland butterfly species have declined by almost half, while in the United Kingdom, 75% of all butterflies are in trouble. In the Western United States, the number of butterflies has fallen approximately 64% over the past 40 years. Across the United States, 19% of all butterfly species are currently at risk of extinction, including both the iconic migratory monarch butterfly and the little-known Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly.

Grasshoppers, beetles and termites are also in jeopardy — what’s so special about butterflies?

Butterflies inspire reverence, reflection, delight. Wherever they’re found, they have occupied an ethereal place in human consciousness. Around the world, people have identified butterflies as symbols of the impermanence of beauty and life itself. Their ability to metamorphose from earthbound caterpillars to magnificent creatures who rise above the Earth on gossamer wings has captivated our imaginations and serves as a symbol of both transformation and redemption.

Around 300 BCE, Chinese philosopher Zhuang Zhou wrote about a dream in which he was a butterfly, an enduring story connected with the religion and philosophy of Taoism that puts into perspective our fragile and flittering human consciousness. Around the same time, in ancient Greece, Aristotle likened the human spirit or soul to a butterfly rising from the corpse after death. In Christian art, butterflies have been used to depict the resurrection of Jesus. On the Pacific Northwest coast, Indigenous cultures often portray the butterfly as symbolic of change and renewal as well as being the companion and guide for the trickster/transformer figure Raven.

In an age of mounting losses, people might shake their heads and hope for the best when faced with news of an insect apocalypse. But when butterflies are under threat, the stakes can feel both personal and profound.

In a sunny, open field south of Mission Creek, a half-dozen people are on their knees. Armed with tweezers, they carefully lift plantain leaves — one by one, each with a caterpillar attached — out of the plastic cups and place them onto plantain growing wild. Nearly 900 hungry Taylor’s checkerspot caterpillars are being unleashed on the landscape today. Since hatching at the prison almost 10 months ago and leaving the care of the butterfly techs earlier this morning, these are their first moments outside.

Mary Linders rises to her feet. She wears a wool cap, turquoise earrings, and the pine-colored jacket of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife staff. A prairie-oak species recovery biologist, she is welcoming and confident, and she’s directing today’s release.

The Scatter Creek Wildlife Area covers 437 hectares — roughly 25% larger than New York’s Central Park. Encompassing areas of rare prairie ecosystem, as well as riparian and forest habitats, it is the traditional territory of the Coast Salish peoples. Before colonization, they maintained these open spaces by hoeing, weeding and periodically burning for the cultivation of common camas. Crowned in spring with large periwinkle-colored flowers, this member of the lily family produces starchy bulbs that were an important traditional food. Today, it’s too early for wildflowers. These dormant fields are a dull thatch of last year’s grass and the evergreen shoots of Scotch broom. For over 20 years, Linders has worked on the recovery of native species in the south Puget Sound region, which forms the southern limit of the Salish Sea. She calls the fight against the spread of invasive Scotch broom a “forever battle” on this landscape.

Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies are adapted to thrive on the native plants still found in these fields, such as balsamroot, a member of the sunflower family with bright yellow, saucer-sized blooms that provide both nectar and a place to roost. The checkerspots lay their eggs on harsh paintbrush, a native plant that produces a profusion of vermilion flowers in June. This plant contains toxic compounds that don’t harm the caterpillars but concentrate in their bodies and make them unpalatable to predators. Their black, orange and white coloration — both as caterpillars and butterflies — provides a visual warning to birds that, because of the toxins they harbor, they’re not good to eat. Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies have also adapted to eat and lay their eggs on plantain, a common but non-native plant that has a chemical signature similar to harsh paintbrush. Easy to grow, plantain has become the food of choice for captive breeding programs. And out in the real world, for Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, this mix of native and non-native flora is about as good as it gets.

Long before the arrival of invasive plants, native prairies and Garry oak meadows began to disappear when settlers of European descent started farming and ranching. Newcomers also suppressed fires, which allowed the forest to overtake the landscape in many previously open areas. Of the remaining prairie-oak habitat, Linders says perhaps 3% has what it takes to support Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies. Here, she and her team help burn, mow, pull and apply both herbicide and biocontrols to fight Scotch broom and keep the land open to support native plant and animal species. She hopes the caterpillars released today will survive to supplement the wild population. This endeavor, she says, relies on the dedication and diligence of the butterfly techs back at Mission Creek.

Success in the captive breeding of butterflies depends on low turnover and consistency of staff, Linders explains. At Mission Creek, the incarcerated women have few distractions and plenty of time on their hands. The animals receive focused care and attention while the women gain important work and life skills — from the formal interview process to data gathering, teamwork, reporting and accountability. This translates into practical experience and self-esteem. For many program participants, it leads to the start of a higher education through college credit for the work they’re doing here. It also gives them something more.

“Prison is not a very nurturing place,” Linders says, “but this program gives them something to nurture and care for, and a chance to give back in a way that they can’t otherwise. And they maybe haven’t had good access to nurturing in other parts of their lives.”

Linders points to Carolina Landa —one of the first butterfly techs at Mission Creek back in 2011 — whose story of transformation continues to inspire other incarcerated women. Landa was part of the butterfly program until her release from prison in 2014. After serving her sentence, she built on the academic credit she’d achieved through the work to complete an undergraduate degree at The Evergreen State College. She then earned a master’s degree in public administration. Today, Landa works as an equity and policy analyst for the Washington State House Democrats in the state legislature. She credits her success to the butterfly program — specifically the healing, therapeutic nature of working with the animals and the supportive connections she made with people beyond the prison.

Linders casts her gaze across the landscape and paints a picture of what it will look like two months from now when the flowers are in bloom; and if everything goes to plan, Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies will be one of the most common species here. In the recent past, her team’s decades-long recovery efforts have yielded impressive results. By 2019, for example, the number of known Taylor’s checkerspot butterfly populations in the south Puget Sound region increased from one to four. But now, she says, “It feels like we’re on the verge of losing the species.” Compounding weather changes and extremes are wreaking havoc on both the Taylor’s checkerspot and its habitat throughout its life cycle. Terms like climate change and global warming are far too neutral, she says. “The reality — the sad fact — is that what is being delivered is climate chaos.”