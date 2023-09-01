Inside the tumultuous debate behind Seattle's tree ordinance

McVicars, who declared that “the statements I have made are factual and can be supported with documentation upon request,” did not respond to repeated requests for the documentation (and for comment). The Master Builders Association also would not comment on the issue.

The official response

Councilmember Strauss was nonplussed when McVicars made his allegations. Noting that he could not immediately validate them, he postponed the confirmation until “the next meeting” so his committee could “fully understand the situation we are in.”

“That sounds certainly reasonable,” Moehring replied, suggesting Strauss look into the accusations and what might be motivating them. Strauss offered Moehring some reassurance: “If those are all the details and it really was as presented I won’t have a problem moving this appointment forward. … I have enjoyed working with you and I appreciate your perspective.”

But no more details emerged, and the appointment never moved forward. Two months later Moehring, expressing “frustration” at the continuing delay while the Land Use Committee appointed or reappointed 18 members to other city commissions, gave notice that it was “time to take a break from the UFC perhaps for the next couple months.”

I asked Strauss if he’d investigated the allegations: “I did not. I’m not a lawyer. It’s not for me to determine. It was a mayoral appointment. … You’d have to ask them.” Harrell’s communications chief, Jamie Housen, recently confirmed that the mayor’s office did not investigate, either.

The silence continued until December, nearly seven months after McVicars’ appearance, when Harrell’s legal affairs liaison, Chase Munroe, called to inform Moehring that the administration was retracting his reappointment. Administration representatives have since given various reasons for that decision, and even denied making it at all.

“We just decided we’re going to make a change of direction,” Moehring recalls Munroe saying. When asked for comment, Munroe referred Crosscut to Housen.

An email trail shows that earlier in December, Marco Lowe, the city’s chief operating officer, whose portfolio includes land use and housing, told City Councilmember Alex Pedersen that the administration was considering retracting Moehring’s reappointment because “he might not be considered a developer” and because this would be his third term and commissioners normally just serve two. Pedersen sent Lowe documentation showing that Moehring “fit squarely” the position’s requirements and had in fact served only one term (a partial one at that). Nevertheless, Lowe still cited the third-term issue when Crosscut spoke with him this past June.

Now the administration says that Moehring wasn’t pushed — he jumped. In late June, responding to inquiries, Housen said via email that, following “a dispute at the City Council committee meeting between Mr. Moehring and others in the community” (no one other than McVicars came forward, at least publicly) and the pausing of his reappointment, “Mr. Moehring then emailed city leaders stating that he was stepping away from the commission, during which time his initial appointment expired. Since Mr. Moehring’s term had expired, the position was open and a new community member who applied through the public portal was appointed.”

This explanation does not square with the timeline. Moehring’s appointment formally expired on March 31, 2022, one month before Harrell reappointed him, two months before McVicars intervened as the council was about to confirm him, four months before he announced he would take a break, and nine months before the administration moved to replace him.

In January 2023, the administration’s new appointee came before the council for confirmation: David Baker, a real estate development project manager with Homestead Community Land Trust and former project manager with the Detroit Land Bank Authority, who came to Seattle two years ago. Baker didn’t attend his Jan. 6 confirmation hearing , as commission appointees are asked to do, but Strauss, who has otherwise insisted on meeting appointees before confirming them, didn’t sweat that point. Baker was speedily and almost unanimously confirmed; Pedersen abstained, pending a chance to ask his views on tree canopy.

Seattle’s tree ordinance

Meanwhile, Seattle’s long-running tree wars came to a head . In March, Team Harrell introduced a radically revised draft ordinance endorsed by developers and roundly criticized by advocates. The Urban Forestry Commission complained that it had been largely excluded from a flawed process that disregarded city procedures and equity rules, a charge Strauss and administration officials dispute. It recommended revisions and urged postponing the vote for a month to allow further review and tuning. Strauss insisted his committee’s schedule wouldn’t allow any delay and, in late May, pushed the ordinance through.

At the same time, two new candidates for the Urban Forestry Commission underwent a partial reprise of Moehring’s ordeal. In March, after vetting and interviews, the commission forwarded its recommendations for two vacant or soon-to-be-vacant seats: Monica Szarvas for its “urban ecologist” position, a mayoral appointment, and Kersti Muul as “wildlife biologist,” a council appointment. Patricia Bakker, the Forestry Commission’s staff coordinator and City Hall liaison, wrote to both as though their appointments were done deals, as they would have been before: “I will follow up with you when we have a timeline for next steps in the process, which will include appointment confirmation at a meeting of City Council’s Land Use Committee. …Congratulations! We look forward to working with you on the Commission.”

And then … nothing. The administration and council did not act on the appointments in May and June, or give any indication as to when or how they would act.

Both appointees had extensive credentials and experience. Szarvas, who works as a biologist for Snohomish County, is a certified arborist as well as urban ecologist. Muul, also a former consulting arborist, is a forest-certified marbled murrelet field biologist who also conducts marine-mammal rescue and investigation and has taught micro- and field biology at local colleges.

But both have qualities that might land them in the development lobby’s sights. Szarvas works in the field ensuring that developers in fast-growing Snohomish County account for wetlands and trees in their way. “They might know who I am,” she says. Muul has long been an outspoken advocate for trees, which she notes are essential to the birds she studies.

On June 22, Szarvas received more email from Bakker, notifying her that the mayor’s office had “decided to move forward with appointing another candidate” and suggesting she apply for the commission’s arborist position when it opens up next spring. In July, the council confirmed that other candidate, Alicia Kellogg. Strauss welcomed her effusively: “Thank you for your service! Glad to have someone tough as nails joining the commission.” As a landscape architect for King County Parks and Natural Areas, Kellogg seems less likely to alarm developers.

Muul meanwhile floats in limbo, as Moehring did — told, when she asks about her nomination, that the council has been too busy to take it up. Bakker recently told the commission Strauss had asked her to brief him on the candidates for that position and two others that remain open, one mayoral appointment and another, for an economist or financial professional, that the commission itself is empowered to appoint.

Joshua Morris, who co-chairs the Forestry Commission, says he has no beef with Kellogg’s selection: “She’s great, extremely qualified and motivated.” But he’s puzzled at the city’s handling of Urban Forestry appointments, and at Strauss’ sudden expression of interest. “It feels like an extra layer of scrutiny for the commission,” he says. “One wonders why anyone would want to give it more scrutiny.”