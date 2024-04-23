Volunteers celebrate Earth Day with Puget Sound beach cleanups

“It feels like you're making a difference … when you clean up a beach. And most of the time, these beaches are places that a lot of people like to go, like Gas Works, Green Lake and Seward Park,” said Diana Haass, who manages communications for the Surfrider chapter in Seattle.

The pollution they’ve found through the years includes foam, bags, straws, butts, microplastics and bottles.

The Pew Trust notes that an estimated 11 million metric tons of plastic waste annually enters the ocean. Without immediate and sustained action, that amount will nearly triple by 2040, to 29 million metric tons per year. That’s the same as dumping 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of plastic on every meter of coastline around the world.

The Seattle Surfrider Foundation is preparing for its Clean & Cruise program, a monthly beach cleanup and an optional social paddle at a different beach from Earth Day through the fall.