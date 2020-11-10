Electoral College is new target of Seattle BLM activists

Complaints about the Electoral College aren’t new but have grown more insistent, as the public has been forced to watch presidential candidates lose elections, despite winning the popular vote. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by approximately three million, but President Donald Trump won 306 votes in the Electoral College.

According to the system laid out by the Constitution, when Americans vote for a presidential candidate, they are technically instructing electors in each state how to cast their votes. The number of electors in each state is based on the number of people it sends to Congress. So that's two for a state's U.S. senators, plus the number of seats it holds in the U.S. House of Representatives. The House number is based on the state's population and is reassessed each decade after the completion of the U.S. census.

Historians say the framers of the Constitution designed the system this way for a number of reasons. They feared, for example, that the interests of states with smaller populations would be ignored if a direct national popular vote were employed instead. Only the more populous states would have a say in presidential races.

But over the decades, the Electoral College has remained controversial not only because it avoids the one-person, one-vote principle, but because of slavery's role in its development. Although slaves were unable to vote, the constitutional framers decided that enslaved people would be counted as three-fifths of a white person with regard to the apportionment of congressional seats in each state. This gave states in the South with more enslaved people more power in the Electoral College. The desire to hold on to that power remained long after slavery was abolished.

“It was originally about rewarding slave states, and it continues to have a racial impact today,” said William Blake, a political science professor at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Blake said the Electoral College gives more votes per capita to smaller states, which tend to be more white. Federal land policies encouraged the population to move west, but African Americans didn’t have the money to move, Blake said.

Those who advocate abolishing the Electoral College argue that the system has encouraged a lack of political engagement in certain parts of the country and has unduly emphasized a handful of states and issues important to those states. This year, for example, fracking became a key issue in the presidential race because many experts saw Pennsylvania — a so-called swing state — as the state that could potentially put one candidate over the top. Fracking, a form of oil and natural gas extraction, is important in Pennsylvania because it sits atop the Marcellus Shale, estimated to be the largest gas field in the United States.

Those who favor abolishing the Electoral College also argue it creates an opening for potentially messy scenarios. An Electoral College tie, for example, would mean each state — no matter its population size —would each cast one vote to decide the race.