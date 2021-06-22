Bake sales to Teslas: Seattle area PTAs grapple with funding equity

Over the decades, however, local PTAs shifted their attention and efforts away from advocacy work to fundraising for individual schools.

Leslie Boggs, president of the National PTA, blamed much of that evolution on the often-exhausting fights over K-12 funding within school districts and states.

“The only thing that could impact their own children immediately was if they [parents] did the fundraising on their own,” Boggs said. “But the key education resources should come from the school district budgets. It shouldn’t be linked to parents’ fundraising at all.”

Less than a quarter of public schools in the U.S. have parent groups formally associated with the National PTA, according to The Brookings Institution. When local PTAs reach out to the national group to ask about splitting fundraising more equitably, they are provided with information about how funds should be raised and spent or directed back to their state PTAs, said National PTA spokesperson Heidi May Wilson. Ultimately, Wilson and Boggs said, it is the position of the National PTA that all necessary equipment and staffing at public schools should be paid for with government funds. They encourage parent leaders in local PTAs to advocate for increased investments in public education.

Estimates of how much money PTAs generate each year range from about $425 million to $781 million, amounting to less than 1 percent of total school spending in the U.S., according to the Center for American Progress. (It’s difficult to get an exact figure for PTA fundraising, as financial reporting rules offer little transparency. PTAs with less than $50,000 in revenue, for example, typically don’t need to file federal nonprofit reports. Parents also can funnel donations through athletic booster clubs, school foundations and other nonprofit or private organizations.)

Though the overall amount raised is a drop in the national education budget, it’s disproportionately distributed to schools in well-heeled neighborhoods. The nation’s 50 richest PTAs raised and spent $43 million dollars for the nation’s most affluent schools in fiscal year 2013-14, according to Meg Benner, a senior consultant at the Center for American Progress. In 2017, she co-authored a report that found some of the richest PTAs collected nearly $2,000 per student. In 2013-14, average per-pupil spending on public education in the U.S. was about $11,000 per student: Wealthy PTAs could boost per student spending at their kids’ schools by about 20 percent.

“It’s probably natural for parents to make sure their children have everything to maximize their education,” Benner said. “Unfortunately, not all parents have the opportunity to do the same for their kids.”

The 2017 report closely examined perhaps the longest-running experiment in redistributing parent donations — in Portland Public Schools.

Statewide cuts to K-12 funding in Oregon prompted some parents in 1994 to ask Portland’s school board for permission to raise private dollars to pay for teaching and staff positions at their schools. The board agreed, but required a central equity fund to collect one-third of all funds over $10,000 raised at an individual campus. A school foundation that raised $40,000 would keep the initial $10,000 plus two thirds of the rest, for a total haul of $30,000. The remaining $10,000 would flow into a citywide foundation, which would share the funds with other schools based on student demographics, federal funding and other factors.

Last year, local school foundations in Portland raised $4 million, with $1.1 million set aside for the equity fund. In 2019, a new superintendent established a Fund for Portland Public Schools that coordinates fundraising, including parent donations, across the entire school district. Some have suggested to Jonathan García, the district’s chief engagement officer, that the new arrangement might be good excuse to get rid of the local school foundations entirely, which would effectively stop parents from spending their money on staff salaries. (Austin has just banned parents from covering staff salaries.)

García isn’t sure what message it would send to families to make rules about what they can contribute.

“How do we honor — not vilify — what parents are trying to do at their school level?” García said. “My mom would give tamales, not money … what does that say about commitment to campus?”

Additional support for citywide giving was provided by the 2017 study, which suggested that early fears that the central fund would diminish parent contributions were exaggerated. Benner and her co-authors compared three years of financial data for PTAs in Portland and Seattle — enrollment size, per pupil spending and socioeconomic data are similar between the two. And while data limitations restricted t heir study to about half of all PTAs in either district, the comparison found the equity policy in Portland “did not substantially reduce overall parent contributions.”