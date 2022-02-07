How programs for homeless youth pivoted in the pandemic

Going virtual

Nearly two years into the pandemic, REACH and similar organizations have returned to meeting young people in schools and other reopened spaces. But the group’s new online offerings are here to stay, Gilbert said.

Virtual outreach has several advantages, she noted. Back when she was doing intakes in person, getting honest answers could be difficult. "A lot of the times I was getting hesitant answers,” Gilbert said. “Or I would get no response, or I would get a lie."

Online, she said, applicants often are more forthcoming about their circumstances than they are in person.

Sometimes youth are nervous or embarrassed to go into an agency to ask for help, REACH manager Isakson said. The online form "totally took away that kind of power imbalance.”

Plus, Isakson added, youth can fill out the form at night or on weekends, instead of having to show up for a two-hour meeting during business hours. And they don’t have to figure out transportation, which poses another barrier for many people experiencing homelesness.

Despite these advantages, a lack of steady or reliable internet access can be a barrier for those seeking help remotely, Gilbert acknowledged. But she said youth are skilled at finding ways to get online. “They will sit at Starbucks, and they will do whatever they need to do to get the support that they need, because they're so resilient,” she said.

When needed, the seven outreach specialists in REACH’s ACT program still meet young people face to face. This hybrid approach is critical because not all youth prefer virtual communication.

Vy Vu, the ACT program’s first youth “lived-expert” peer outreach specialist who had recently experienced homelessness, is one.

Vu, 22, left an abusive home shortly before turning 18. Vu, who identifies as nonbinary, said they never felt accepted by their family. Queer and trans young adults experience homelessness at twice the rate of their non-LBGTQ peers, according to research by Chapin Hall. A 2020 national survey by the Trevor Project found that 29% of LGBTQ youth and young adults had experienced homelessness, been kicked out of their home or run away.

Vu had been living in their 2006 Toyota Camry on and off for about three years and were anxious to get into housing when they reached out to the ACT program last summer. Yet Vu found trying to collaborate with an ACT outreach specialist via phone and text frustratingly slow. "Talking,” face to face, Vu said, “you can get things done a lot faster."

Last August, Vu signed a lease on the first place they could find, a one-bedroom apartment for $1,450 a month. REACH, using state and private grants, cut the landlord a check for about $1,800 to cover the security deposit and first month’s rent. Around the same time, Vu started their job with ACT, which allows them to pay the full rent themselves.

Despite their own preference for in-person help, Vu said a lot of their peers prefer texting because they feel anxious speaking with strangers and uncomfortable asking for help. For others, Vu added, work and child care obligations, transportation challenges and the daily uncertainties and stresses of living without stable housing also make it hard to show up for an appointment. "You adapt to your participant, and that's how it should be," Vu said.

In Colorado, The Place also found that face-to-face interactions can play an important role in getting kids off the street.

During the first year of the pandemic, The Place served 20% fewer youth and young adults in its street outreach and in its 20-bed emergency shelter, according to Kemppainen, the organization`s executive director. With libraries, youth-friendly coffee shops and other safe indoor spaces closed, she said, the need for a drop-in center where youth could come inside, get a meal, charge their phone and connect with a case manager became more urgent.

So The Place repurposed a nearby LGBTQ center that had ceased in-person activities to pilot a homeless youth drop-in center from December 2020 through March 2021.

Having that point of contact with young people proved critical in getting them housed, Kemppainen said. Compared with the previous year, the nonprofit saw six times the number of youth exit the street to housing because they were able to get to know drop-in center staff, who could sign them up for one of several housing programs.

That success helped accelerate the creation of a permanent drop-in center last December, something The Place had been wanting to do for several years. “The pandemic lit a fire under the need for opening a drop-in center,” Kemppainenen said.

The Place also is building a larger emergency shelter and 50 units of permanent supportive housing for young adults. “The pandemic really brought the need for housing even more into focus,” Kemppainen said. National research shows that 35% of youth and young adults who applied for housing were offered a place; those who were selected waited an average of four months or more for the offer.