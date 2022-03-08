Life in incarceration: Japanese Americans in WA reflect on WWII

Japanese Americans were sent to assembly centers (again, a euphemism for a temporary detention facility, according to the Japanese American Citizens League) over the subsequent months, like one in Puyallup, occasionally referred to as Camp Harmony. Groups were then sent to 10 internment camps scattered around the country, including Minidoka in Idaho, where many Washingtonians and their families lived during the war. Around 120,000 Japanese Americans, mostly U.S. citizens, lived in the camps.

“We were taken from our home in Seattle and moved to Puyallup by the government,” remembered Atsushi Kiuchi, 92, who was in Minidoka for three years and now lives in Washington. “In August 1942 we were shipped by train to Idaho.”

While he lived through Executive Order 9066, Eileen Yamada Lamphere was a product of it.

Lamphere’s parents met in Minidoka and had her a few years after the war ended, raising her in Kent. Lamphere, 72, did not fully understand what the incarceration camps for Japanese Americans were like until she got older.

In separate interviews with Crosscut, the two reflected on the impact of the order, describing a history of shame and a lack of progress since.

These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.