From the culture-war crossfire, Ibram X. Kendi sees history repeat

Zeroing in on meaningful change

When asked about social media, Kendi said that he suspects there are people more concerned about whether they present as radical on social media than whether they are actually creating change.

“That creates a situation in which the conditions that people are facing pretty much stay the same, even though this individual was able to project herself or himself as radical,” said Kendi. “And that's why I think it's so important for those of us who are engaged in this work to be assessing ourselves and our work based on whether we’re transforming conditions, not based on how people are necessarily seeing us.”

The historian also cautioned several times during this conversation that he doesn’t look for perfection in people’s efforts to be antiracist. But just talking about it and not taking action doesn’t lead to progress (and neither does turning your Facebook profile photo into a black square).

When asked by an audience member if he had an issue with white people working in this space, specifically Seattle sociologist Robin DiAngelo, whose book White Fragility is also a bestseller, Kendi said he welcomed and appreciated her work and expressed a belief that it may be easier for white people to learn about racism from a white perspective.

The question of social media activism is a microcosm for bigger theoretical debate: Do hearts and minds need to be changed in order to spur action? Kendi says no.

“When we look at the history of so many advocates and activists in the past, so many were ahead of public consciousness. So I think the job of the activist is … to transform policy, and thereby transform conditions, which I think is actually going to be much more likely to transform consciousness,” he said.