Low-income domestic violence survivors still lack support in WA

Lacking support

A week after Nique left her husband, he drained the money from their joint bank account, she alleged in court documents. With her money running out fast, she managed to get a spot at Broadview Shelter and Transitional Housing, the only remaining emergency domestic violence shelter in Seattle, according to the Coalition Ending Gender-Based Violence, a member-based organization that supports domestic violence service providers in King County.

“Within weeks, I went from being in a four-bedroom house and retired to being at a homeless shelter with really nothing,” Nique said.

Seattle has lost two emergency domestic violence shelters in the past decade due to funding and program changes, leaving all of King County with just three designated domestic violence shelters, according to the Coalition. “There is definitely a gap in emergency domestic violence shelters in Seattle and King County,” said Lea Aromin, the Coalition’s co-executive director of programs.

Fortunately for Nique, she had enough money left to stay at hotels for a few weeks while waiting for a unit to open at Broadview, where access to advocates, legal services and housing assistance has been a game-changer for her, she said. Despite her protection order being denied, the support and privacy Nique found at the shelter allows her to feel safe.

“I was lucky to get into Broadview,” she said. “I was able to get my bearings back and get balanced so I could make a plan and go for it.”

But many survivors aren’t so lucky. Operated by the nonprofit Solid Ground, Broadview has 10 shelter units and 21 transitional housing units — far below the capacity needed to meet demand in the area, according to Stacey Marron, the shelter’s domestic violence program manager. In King County, 760 (37%) of 2,042 families seeking shelter through the county’s Emergency Family Shelter Intake line in 2022 identified as fleeing domestic violence, according to data from Mary’s Place, a Seattle shelter provider that operates the intake line.

Despite a spike in domestic violence rates during the COVID-19 pandemic, federal funding for domestic violence services and shelters has dwindled over the past five years.

To counteract a 23% cut in federal funding for crime victim services this year, the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, along with other service providers, requested $132 million in biennial state funding in January. The state approved $50.8 million in its budget, providing a mix of ongoing and one-time funding.

Still, advocates and attorneys serving domestic violence survivors across Washington agree there are not nearly enough legal and housing resources to meet the needs of clients, particularly low-income ones. Without housing or shelter, victims may stay with their abusers rather than risk filing a protection order that may not pan out.

Marla Rapp, an attorney with the Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program, has seen clients go back to their abusers for financial reasons.

“They didn’t know how they were going to make things work on their own. And in those situations, they almost always had children,” Rapp said.

If they do file for a protection order, unconscious bias within the court system can make it difficult for low-income or homeless domestic violence survivors without an attorney to appear credible to a judge, said Angela Rogness, manager of the King County Protection Order Advocacy Program, which helps King County residents file for protection orders.

In King County, just 9% of people filing for protection orders through the Superior Court between 2016 and mid-2021 had an attorney, according to a King County Auditor’s Office analysis. The analysis found petitioners with an attorney were 60% more likely to obtain a full protection order than those without.

In a typical scenario, an abuser comes to court looking confident and put-together, Rogness said. The survivor, on the other hand, often looks disheveled.

“Maybe they’re not in the best clothes, they look a mess, they’re not sleeping, they’re not housed,” she said. “Courts are supposed to look at credibility in terms of the words people are saying. But I don’t know how people can completely [ignore] if somebody just looks a mess.”

Sometimes victims decide not to move forward with a petition because they think they won’t be believed in court, said Riddhi Mukhopadhyay, executive director of the Sexual Violence Law Center, a statewide nonprofit law firm that serves sexual violence victims. The majority (61%) of full domestic violence protection orders in King County that are denied are denied because the person filing the order either requested a dismissal or failed to appear in court, according to court data obtained by InvestigateWest.

“The law is written to make it accessible — survivor-friendly, litigant-friendly — but there are definitely still issues with survivors being able to navigate systems without support,” Mukhopadhyay said. “It is really frustrating to see survivors sort of self-select out of a process that is meant to actually support them.”