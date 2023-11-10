One Tulalip youth lobbies for change in tribal foster care system

Moving toward change

This Imprint series, Born of History, was reported over the past year. It includes a four-day trip in March to the Tulalip reservation, and dozens of in-depth conversations with Thornock by phone and videoconference. It also includes a review of thousands of pages of court files and interviews with multiple members of Tulalip Tribes, Thornock’s kin, attorneys, tribal officials, judges, social workers and academics.

Beda?chelh’s stated aim is to provide “integrated services promoting family and cultural preservation, health and resiliency in its children and families.”

And it has expanded its programs since Thornock was young. The Family Intervention Team launched in 2020 to help any Tulalip family with their children on or off the reservation — from “a single pregnant mother or a family dealing with a rebellious teen,” according to a recent article in the Tulalip News.

Social workers “bridge a gap that a family might be experiencing, a hardship — whatever that may be,” employee Lena Hoeflich told the news outlet. If there’s a report of a child riding without a car seat, for example, “we can come in and ask if we can educate them on the necessity of a car seat. Can we provide them with a car seat? We can ask, what else do they need? Do they need groceries? Do they need help paying bills?”

But on the receiving end of citizens’ input, Thornock said the child welfare program is also the source of dissatisfaction among some of Tulalip’s more than 5,000 tribal members, who object to the ways they’ve been treated by beda?chelh and the courts. Common themes involve relatives who feel they weren’t given the chance to foster and adopt, and parents distraught because they can’t visit their kids. Foster children, when their issues surface, complain they were removed far from their tribe and community.

Tulalip leaders declined to discuss complaints about beda?chelh services. But in a series of questions that included requests for comment on Thornock’s unique advocacy role, Tulalip Chair Teri Gobin gave a nod to the next generation.

“Our children are the hopes and dreams of our ancestors, and they will carry our tribe into the future, which means they become warriors and activists from a young age,” Gobin said in an emailed statement. “Whether we see things from the same perspective or not, we’re proud of our young people when they fight for what they believe in.”

Gobin also said Tulalip leaders “frequently evaluate all of our programs, including beda?chelh, to improve them for our people. We also know that we can always do better no matter how well we’re doing.”

Thornock is not naïve about the torturous history the tribe was forced to contend with, or the lasting harm of colonization and the toxic legacy of boarding schools — all of which cause deep wounds to the tribe and its families. But therein also lies hope, they added.

“The government structure was designed to fail us and to suppress us as a people,” Thornock said. “But once we are able to recognize that is the root of all of our problems, we can move toward change.”

Early political wins

When it came time to vote at the March 11 General Council meeting, Thornock’s motion to expand the advocacy committee's authority — by revising its bylaws — had been denied. Tribal officials tabled the motion on a technicality, noting that the committee couldn’t vote to bring it to the council in the first place since it hadn’t been passed by a quorum of the five members.

The vote fueled Thornock’s ongoing frustrations. For most of the nearly two years they’ve served on the committee, there hasn’t been a quorum, which has hindered members’ ability to vote.

“We are supposed to be mediators,” Thornock said. “But right now it just feels like we’re screaming at a brick wall and not able to get anything accomplished. Our committee has no authority to be impactful in the lives of these families.”

Another problem is a lack of data. Tribes need to keep data on outcomes to directly receive the biggest pot of federal child welfare funds. Thornock is acutely aware of this. Angelique Day, an associate professor for the University of Washington’s School of Social Work, said collecting statistics can be costly and time-consuming for cash-strapped tribes.

At the same time, it’s necessary.

Thornock has requested data from the Tribe, but said they have yet to receive figures on family reunifications, children’s placements on and off tribal land, and the number of tribal foster homes, among other statistics.