Inside Crosscut

Many of us are likely planning to make up for lost time — with loved ones we’ve mostly seen on video calls, at beloved neighborhood haunts, in faraway destinations at our travel bugs’ behest — anywhere that’s not where we’ve been for the past 15 months.

If you’re in the Seattle area and plan to stay close by, Crosscut’s photo team wants to help document the festivities. More details, below.

Crosscut photojournalists will be traveling around Seattle this week to document life as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on Wednesday.

Do you have something special — a block party with neighbors, dance party or happy hour — planned to mark the day?

Are you and your family going somewhere for the first time in a long time together?

Maybe you’re attending (or hosting) a celebration for a belated group birthday party, meeting loved ones’ not-so-new babies, or visiting a favorite neighborhood spot for the first time?

Whatever your plans may be, we’d love to hear about them! Please get in touch with Associate Photo Editor Dorothy Edwards at dorothy.edwards@crosscut.com to fill us in on the details. Maybe a photojournalist will stop by!

Crosscut will begin sharing photos of the first days of life in this different, not-quite-post-COVID world on our website and Instagram page on Wednesday. Stay tuned.

