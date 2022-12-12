What will you remember about 2022?

It could be that in journalism, there’s always more news than time.



When I take a step back, 2022 was a momentous year. We saw the end of major COVID restrictions in Seattle and Washington state, allowing the return of live sports, concerts, major international travel and water-cooler conversations at the office. This year, the Supreme Court also overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, allowing states to roll back rights for childbearing people. There was a short-lived trip to the postseason for the Mariners, their first in over two decades; the OL Reign made their first postseason appearance; and the Kraken welcomed a new mascot, Buoy the troll.



On a personal note, I also had a momentous year. I started dating my current partner, who is the labrador retriever to my black cat. I underwent surgery for a bad deviated septum. I changed my license from Illinois to Washington, and I moved to Seattle to take a dream job at Crosscut.



These are often the memories we turn to when we think of defining instances throughout the year — major events or life changes that dramatically shift our course of action. But there are also everyday moments that define our person and make the year special that go overlooked.



For me, Friday drinks with friends. Falling asleep curled up with my cat. Sunset bike rides with my partner. Daily strolls around Seattle, exploring a new city.



How did 2022 treat you? Do you have any fond memories from the past year? Your special moment could be as big as getting married or having a baby, or as small as discovering a new favorite album or quiet chats with a friend. Big and small, we want to hear about a moment this year that was meaningful to you.



That’s why we’re gathering your defining moments from 2022 for an end-of-year, reader-driven article. Leave us a note here, and we might feature your moment at the end of the month.



I look forward to seeing your submissions. I promise we won’t judge.