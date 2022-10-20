Seattle’s OL Reign made the playoffs. Here’s how to root for them

So, there’s a game coming up? When is it? Can I go?

Yes. The OL Reign are the #1 seed, which means that they didn’t have to play in the first playoff round last weekend. Instead they will start their postseason with the semifinal round on Sunday, October 23 at Lumen Field. The kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. against the Kansas City Current in a win-or-go-home. If they win they head to Washington, D.C., for the NWSL Championship the following Saturday, October 29.

In their regular-season meetings OL Reign traded wins with Kansas City. OL Reign won the first meeting here back in May, while Kansas City picked up the win at home in July. So, yeah, home field matters and we’ve got it.

The team recently released more tickets for Sunday’s game , and is aiming to fill the lower bowl of Lumen Field. We’re looking at a possible attendance of close to 20,000.

If you’d rather watch from home, you’ll have to tune into CBS Sports Network on either cable, dish, or a streaming service like Paramount Plus or YouTube TV. If you would like to listen instead, you will need a subscription to SiriusXM.

Wait, is it a game or a match?

There’s no correct term. Whichever you’re comfortable using, the fact remains that OL Reign are a victory away from playing for the league championship and they need you and your friends to show up on Sunday and cheer them on.

Have they ever won the whole thing?

No. The Reign has been a part of the National Women’s Soccer League since its inaugural season in 2013, and while they have won three NWSL Shields, awarded to the team that finishes in first place at the end of the regular season, they have never won the NWSL Championship. Still, the club is regarded as one of the league’s premier franchises.

Should OL Reign advance to the NWSL Championship and win, then third time’s the charm for the club, players and coaching staff in reaching the ultimate prize.

You said they are the #1 seed. What makes them so good?

First, let’s talk about how they got that seed. Only six of the league’s 12 teams make it to the playoffs. For most of the 22-game season, OL Reign was in the middle of the standings. Then in September the team went on a tear, winning three matches in a week, all on the road, and ending the regular season at the top.

A trio of players have been with the club since day one: Megan Rapinoe (#15), Jess Fishlock (#10) and Lauren Barnes (#3) are known as the “Reign Originals” and are as much impact players on the field as they are clubhouse leaders. Fishlock won the NWSL Most Valuable Player award last season, and Barnes won NWSL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2016. And of course there’s Rapinoe, the two-time FIFA World Cup champion and the Best FIFA Women’s Player in 2019, which means she was the best player in the world.

OL Reign’s greatest strength is likely its defense, as the team gave up the fewest goals in the league this season. On the flip side, they have options for scoring goals: Ten players found the back of the net for the team this season.

Head coach Laura Harvey, meanwhile, appears to be on a mission. She was the club’s first coach, from 2013 to 2017, then returned midseason last year for what she said at the time was “unfinished business.”

Megan Rapinoe is still on the team, then?

Yes, and still one of the star players. Her impact on the field has been well-documented, but this season she is delivering in crunch time. Since August, Rapinoe has scored either a goal or an assist (which means she passed to a goal-scorer) in all but one of OL Reign’s matches.

OK, so what’s with the “OL”?

The Reign have gone through a couple of name changes over the years. From their inaugural season in 2013 until 2019, they were called Seattle Reign FC. Ahead of the 2019 season they moved down to Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium and rebranded as Reign FC. Then in January 2020, France-based OL Groupe acquired the team, rebranding it OL Reign. OL Groupe is the corporate entity that owns both the men’s and women’s soccer teams, Olympique Lyonnais, in Lyon, France, both of which have won a fair share of trophies and produced some very good soccer players.

And do they always play at Lumen Field? I thought they had moved to Tacoma?

They do always play at Lumen, now. When OL Groupe acquired the club from Bill and Teresa Predmore in 2020, the aim was to build a soccer-specific stadium in Tacoma that they’d share with Tacoma Defiance (the developmental team for Seattle Sounders FC), but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed everything down. The team needed an immediate stadium solution, as Cheney Stadium was no longer in accordance with league standards, so the stadium project was scuttled. Instead the club has returned to Seattle, moving into spacious Lumen Field, also home to the Sounders and the Seahawks.

For their first season at Lumen, the seating configuration was conservatively set at 10,000 and regular-season attendance averaged 6,844. The team has the ability to open more sections if the demand calls for it. Three times this year, OL Reign set new single-game stand-alone attendance records at Lumen Field: First, they drew 7,519 in July, which broke the existing club record of 7,479. That record was broken the following week with 9,032. At the regular-season finale earlier this month, a new record was set with 10,746 in attendance.

The record for NWSL attendance for a single match, by the way, was set back in September by San Diego Wave FC during a regular-season game that attracted 32,000 fans. Last weekend, San Diego had 26,215 at their playoff match.