Auditors flag half of Washington counties over COVID-19 aid

Recent audits from the Washington State Auditor’s Office show about half of the state’s counties had issues tracking and vetting federal grant spending amid evolving guidelines on complying with multiple emergency relief programs.

Local officials emphasized that most audits revealed relatively minor procedural oversights, while misuse or fraud remained rare. State auditors acknowledged local agencies had faced many new challenges in administering unprecedented federal aid, but stressed that detailed monitoring helped guard against abuse.

These audits of federal spending will trigger additional scrutiny of financial practices in the agency’s next annual audit, and in some rare cases could lead to requests from the federal government to return funding. Crosscut has not found any Washington cases where an audit led to returning money to the federal government.

Walla Walla County Auditor Karen Martin said some of their smaller departments did not have previous experience handling federal grant money. Some departments simply struggled with the scale of funding coming down.

“There’s no accusations … that any of those dollars were misappropriated,” she said of their latest audit. “[It’s] people just sending too much money all at once.”

Walla Walla County had five new “findings” for shortcomings in accounting practices in its audit of 2021 federal spending released last week. Agencies that spend more than $750,000 in federal funding in a year must undergo a separate audit .

Auditors flagged inadequate monitoring of the organizations the county paid to administer rental assistance and incomplete checks to ensure those organizations, classified as “subrecipients” of federal funding, were eligible for federal dollars.

The county had racked up just three findings in all across its 15 previous audits of federal funding going back to 2007.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Kelly Collins, director of Local Audits at the State Auditor’s Office, said Walla Walla County reflected a broader uptick the agency has seen in findings for Washington cities and counties still accounting for federal spending at the height of the pandemic. Many local governments have failed to properly document how subrecipients have spent the money they received, or missed risk assessments on those service providers. Officials must check that contractors have not been previously disqualified from receiving federal funds.

“They’re not used to monitoring to see how those nonprofits are using those funds,” Collins said. “It’s not something they’re comfortable or used to doing.”

Of the 36 counties that have had 2021 federal audits released, 21 received findings for shortcomings on federal grant accounting. (Three counties have not yet released audits.) Dozens of cities and towns have received similar financial warnings in recent months. State-level agencies also drew a number of findings over their previous pandemic relief spending.