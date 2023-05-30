Washington public agencies win $121M to extend rural broadband

Objections overruled

Grays Harbor’s adjustments spared them any formal telecom pushback, but internet companies still challenged 11 of the 50 applications submitted this round. Documents posted on the Department of Commerce’s website show most of those objections were resolved via discussions between the applicant and the company. Four others were adjudicated by the Broadband office.

Vasconi said none of those four objections met the Broadband office’s criteria for legitimacy.

Two of the written decisions published on Commerce’s website provide some insight into the Broadband office’s decision-making process.

One of the decisions involved Pend Oreille PUD. The utility has sought funding four times now, each time yielding an objection from Rural Telecom Inc. (RTI), an Idaho-based company that serves customers in the northeastern Washington border county. In the previous grant round, Pend Oreille’s application was disqualified based on RTI’s claim that they were in the process of building new lines and would hook up homes by 2024.

In his decision , Vasconi wrote that RTI “produced no firm evidence” that the buildout the company promised last time it objected had actually occurred. He also cited the company’s use of bonded copper wire, a technology that he doubts could meet the state’s speed goals.

“This was the second time in over a year where they’re saying, ‘Oh, we’re going to be serving there,’ ” Vasconi said. “You’re talking about doing this stuff you haven’t [done] in the past when you said you were going to.”

Mark Martell of RTI disputed the office’s findings and said the company is working quickly to upgrade outdated telephone lines to fiber-optic cables, though he admitted that more than half of RTI’s system is still made of copper wire. He accused the PUD of wanting to “overbuild” the company.

“They just want the cream off the top is what they want,” Martell said. “We don’t have the best relationship, I’ll be honest with that.”

Pend Oreille PUD’s application scored lower than numerous others and was not funded. But the utility’s leadership credited the Broadband Office for bringing them into a meeting with RTI and reaching out to discuss the details of the objection before ruling, something they said has not happened before.

“In the past rounds I feel like [the state] looked at the objections and just made a decision,” said Sarah Holderman, director of customer services for the utility. “This round was more interactive.”

Holderman added that the Broadband Office’s skepticism mirrors concerns her organization has raised about RTI potentially overstating their ability to serve customers.

“We would love it if [RTI] came in and served the customers up there. … But what we’re hearing in the community is that’s not happening,” Holderman said. “It was nice to be validated by an outside entity saying, you’re right, they’re not fulfilling the needs of the community.”