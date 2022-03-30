How Comcast and other telecoms scuttle rural WA broadband efforts

So Hanny, the core services director of the Grays Harbor Public Utility District, said he felt frustrated and disappointed when the district’s application for a $5 million grant to connect more than 900 homes along the Highway 12 corridor to high-speed internet was denied based on an objection from Comcast, which argued it already served the area.

“Almost all of the areas we target have little to no internet service,” Hanny said of the proposal, which would have brought broadband to the communities of Malone, Porter, Cedarville and Oakville.

As Hanny told Crosscut in 2021 , people in this part of southeast Grays Harbor County sometimes must drive out to Highway 12 to send text messages.

Grays Harbor is one of the many communities across the state vying for more than $400 million in mostly federal dollars Washington state has earmarked for new broadband infrastructure. It’s also one of several PUDs whose efforts have been thwarted by private telecommunications companies that leveraged a sometimes opaque objection process to scuttle otherwise competitive applications.

This story is a part of Crosscut’s WA Recovery Watch, an investigative project tracking federal dollars in Washington state.

Legislators say the objection process was meant to encourage cooperation with existing internet service providers. But public utilities paint a picture of companies exploiting the process with dubious claims about existing service and open-ended promises about expanding service that they may or may not follow through on.

Comcast’s objection came through the Public Works Board, a 14-member committee of volunteers appointed by the governor. It’s one of three bodies that award broadband grants in Washington.

In December, the Public Works Board rejected eight rural funding projects over “credible objections” in the most recent round of funding. According to documents obtained by Crosscut via public records request, those objections include three from Comcast and three from Rural Wireless, a Nevada-based company that markets itself as a startup and serves about 8,000 customers in the Western U.S.

The Legislature made changes to the project application process this year that broadband staff members say resulted from Grays Harbor’s experience. Now the Public Works Board may also enact reforms to its objection process that would require objectors to provide more evidence of existing service or concrete plans to expand service. The board will consider the proposed changes at its April 1 meeting.

“The objection process wasn’t well-defined,” Hanny said. “There was no opportunity for anybody to mitigate any concerns or issues, and really the people that suffered are the citizens of the Oakville-Porter area that still don’t have a clear path to broadband.”