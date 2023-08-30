WA mobile home communities organize against 'economic eviction'

The bill also builds in a penalty of $10,000 if landlords willingly fail to comply with notifying the state of a pending purchase. If the problem continues to persist, Frame said, the attorney general’s office will get involved.

Commerce officials started listing community sales on the market in July. O’Banion, with the resident-owned cooperative group ROC Northwest , said the new law should immediately empower more residents to pursue self-ownership of their communities.

ROC Northwest has worked with two dozen owner-cooperatives to purchase manufactured home communities in Washington and North Idaho. O’Banion noted the average annual rent increase for resident-owned manufactured home communities across the U.S. is 0.9%, well below the double-digit increases seen at Hurst & Son communities.

Several Hurst & Son community residents say they wish they had a chance to pursue similar ownership options, but many mobile home community residents never hear about a sale or change in ownership until after the deal has gone through.

“We kind of got thrown into the situation, because all of a sudden, one day we were notified that the rent was going up and we got new leases,” Wilson said. “And what they did was – we couldn't fight the purchase, because they went directly to the owner, and unless the purchase was advertised, we had no recourse, we had no time to offer to purchase the park.”

When a community goes up for sale, O’Banion said ROC Northwest now starts meeting with resident homeowners to assess the feasibility of a cooperative and vote on the matter. She said a successful cooperative generally needs the support of 57% of the residents and a strong commitment to collective ownership.

Given the upfront cost, the owners might still have to weather an increase, she explained, but the hope is that the lot rent will eventually stabilize, and residents would not have to endure the numerous drastic increases seen in other communities.

O’Banion and other housing advocates argued mobile home park residents still need additional help from state and federal agencies to compete with the deep pockets and aggressive management of investors looking to take advantage of these communities.