Homelessness efforts in Yakima are moving toward permanent housing

Marty Miller, executive director of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, a nonprofit that works with service providers to develop housing, has witnessed this growing interest.

“We have seen in the last five-10 years a real uptick in homelessness in rural counties,” Miller said. “So now a lot of rural housing providers are trying to figure out how to meet that need.”

Among those Miller has worked with recently is Justice Housing Yakima, a nonprofit formed in 2016. David Helseth, a former pastor of Englewood Christian Church in Yakima who is now the group’s executive director, first got involved with serving those experiencing homelessness when the church agreed to house an emergency winter shelter in the early 2010s.

As he talked to those staying temporarily in the church, Helseth wondered what else could be done: “I realized, ‘This is not the end.’”

That started his research on what worked in other communities. Helseth started working with other advocates and explored tiny home developments throughout the Pacific Northwest, including Square One Villages in Eugene, Oregon, and Quixote Village in Olympia.

Together this group formed Justice Housing Yakima. The group first considered building a tiny home village, but eventually settled on a development called Cottage Hill Place, which features several rows of four to five attached cottage-style homes. Residents would still have their own homes, but the setup is designed to foster community among residents and create a sense of security and safety, Helseth said.

They hope to start construction in the coming months and begin housing people sometime in 2024.

Meanwhile, Catholic Charities Housing Services is working on another development that would bring additional permanent supportive housing units to Yakima. The nonprofit has built several apartment buildings and single-family homes in low-income residents in nearly 20 communities around Central Washington, including housing for seniors and farm workers.

But the organization’s staff and board members have been talking about pivoting to address homelessness in Wenatchee, Yakima and other Central Washington communities. Since they have experience building apartments and houses, developing permanent supportive housing seemed like a better fit than operating an emergency shelter, said Bryan Ketcham, director of Catholic Charities Housing Services.

After looking at different models across the Pacific Northwest, including Neighborhood Health in Yakima and at DESC in Seattle, the nonprofit started renting its first permanent supportive housing units from a new apartment complex in Wenatchee in 2020, with a focus on homeless families.

Over the past decade, Wenatchee and the rest of Chelan County, in north Central Washington, has seen homes become less and less affordable and vacancies drop to nearly zero. In recent years the county has reported some of the most expensive home prices in Eastern Washington , comparable to some counties in Western Washington.

Ketcham remembers visiting one shelter and seeing a rack full of kids’ bikes — illustrating the need for more family housing, not just for individuals who could not afford market-rate housing.

Now Catholic Charities is looking to replicate that model in Yakima with a new development. And like the building in Wenatchee, it would house a mix of people, including residents with disabilities, families and young adults, including those over 18 exiting foster care. Catholic Charities had been running a program in Yakima for homeless youth aged 15 to 24, including finding them housing. Providing housing and working with the existing case managers from that program made sense.

Getting the money

Catholic Charities has purchased a parcel in east Yakima, but that project cannot move forward until they have the money to build. The organization was turned down for a grant from the state Housing Trust Fund. Without that grant, the nonprofit is finding it difficult to secure the rest of the money it needs for the development, Ketcham said.

“If you’re missing one piece of the funding puzzle, it all collapses,” Ketcham said. “So we’re retooling. Now, we’ll plan on resubmitting [for state money] again this fall. And hopefully, we’ll be successful.”

Catholic Charities Housing Services’ ongoing challenge speaks to one of the biggest obstacles to increasing permanent supportive housing units in Yakima County and across the state: the upfront financial investment.

A provider of housing often has to seek multiple funding sources not only for construction but for operational costs, including basic costs like water, sewer and electricity, plus case management and other services the residents would receive.

Miller of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing offered a rough estimate of $200,000 to $300,000 per unit, but with construction costs continuing to increase, the building costs could easily be higher.

Since permanent supportive housing residents are extremely low-income – generally 0% to 30% of area median income – it’s difficult to secure traditional financing, because banks base their lending on how much income, i.e., rent, the housing development receives, and that amount usually is short of the building cost.

That means developers must seek state or federal dollars, such as the Housing Trust Fund from the Washington Department of Commerce.

Several Yakima area developments, including Neighborhood Apartments and Cottage Hill Place in Yakima, have been able to purchase property or pay for construction costs through Housing Trust Fund grants. Developments in Yakima County received nearly $13 million toward creating 99 units of permanent supportive housing in the current biennium, according to Department of Commerce figures.

Ryan Blackledge and his family are among the people benefitting from those investments in Yakima. Blackledge had lived with his parents off and on since he graduated from high school in the late 2000s. Eventually that unstable housing situation included a family – his wife Alex and four daughters ranging in age from 8 months to 11 years.