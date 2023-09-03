With 3 recent wins, Starbucks union gains traction in Eastern WA

In the end, baristas at Prosser’s lone Starbucks voted 21 to 6 on Tuesday to join the national Workers United union — a rare occurrence in Eastern Washington since organizing started at the coffee giant’s franchises nearly two years ago.

“Maybe it will inspire some rural communities, not just in Washington, Oregon and California but on the East Coast,” said Warwick, 22, the morning after the vote. “The goal is to get more stores to stand up.”

The Starbucks in Prosser, a town of 6,000 about 30 miles west of the Tri-Cities, will become the 27th location in the company’s home state to vote to join the union, but just the third in Eastern Washington.

While unionization has moved more slowly at the region’s Starbucks cafes — which baristas attribute partly to fewer stores, less Workers United presence and job-loss fears — workers say they still closely track the organizing efforts in Seattle and around the country.

Most unionized stores in the state line the I-5 corridor around Puget Sound. In May, a store in Walla Walla led the unionized push across the Cascades from the company’s Seattle headquarters. A cafe in north Spokane followed in June.

None of the 9,500 or so company-owned Starbucks shops nationwide have secured an initial contract due to accusations of bargaining in bad faith and ongoing litigation before the National Labor Relations Board.