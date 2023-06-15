Washington employers push back on new worker heat-protection rules

Setting new heat standards

Workers in the Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing and Hunting category filed the most workers’ compensation claims pertaining to heat-related illnesses in 2021, according to records obtained from L&I. Of those 27 claims filed statewide, just 12 were accepted. For a claim to be accepted, the agency said it must be “timely filed, meet the legal definition of an injury and have a causal relationship.” L&I received 156 heat-related claims across all industries in 2021 and accepted 82 of those.

An L&I records officer also noted those numbers do not reflect claims made by self-insured employers, which encompass roughly 30% of employees – meaning the agency “may be missing a meaningful number of heat-related illness cases.”

L&I spokesperson Dina Lorraine wrote in an email that the agency conducts heat-violation inspections both routinely and in response to complaints. Inspectors have six months to complete an investigation; results can range from finding no issues to the issuance of citations and fees. The agency also launched an Agricultural Compliance Unit in 2021 that now oversees nearly all farm-related compliance work statewide.

“We take our mission to keep Washington safe and working very seriously,” Lorraine wrote. “L&I inspectors are out in the field every day, all over Washington, conducting routine proactive inspections and responding to complaints about workplace safety and health.”

Lorraine wrote that the compliance unit had not yet issued any heat violations this year, but had cited Central Wine Grape Management in Quincy with a $1,800 fine last fall for failing to provide adequate shade for a group of farmworkers.

L&I’s current emergency heat-protection order includes mandatory 10-minute cool-down periods every two hours once temperatures hit 89 degrees Fahrenheit. It also requires employers to offer “suitably cool” drinking water to their workers at all times and provide access to shade at all times when workers are present.

The proposed rules set standards for employers on acclimatizing workers to rises in temperatures with cooling breaks, shady rest areas, appropriate clothing and other practices once the temperature hits 80 degrees. Employers must have plans for observing signs of heat-related illnesses and providing information about heat protections in multiple languages.

Industry leaders and employers pushed back against the proposals throughout the rule-making process this past spring. The Washington Farm Bureau wrote that L&I is pinning “excessive responsibility” on the employer, as well as “overestimat[ing] the benefits of the new rule and underestimat[ing] the cost.”

The Building Association Industry of Washington likewise argued that ambiguity in the proposed rules could “allow unlimited breaks for any employee with the threat of a fine for discrimination or retaliation against an employer that questions the validity of excessive preventive cool down periods.”

Worker advocates told Crosscut that L&I’s existing approach to enforcing heat violations has proven too reactive, often coming after a farmworker has suffered serious illness or death. Advocates at Seattle-based Columbia Legal Services wrote in their rule-making comments they would like to see more specifics on drinking water temperature, shade requirements, acclimatization and employer responsibility when enforcing the buddy system.

“Vagueness in language creates rules that are either wholly unenforceable, in that hearing officers or judges would be unable to determine whether they had been violated, or enforceable only in retrospect,” the CLS letter notes, adding “LNI cannot allow worker death or illness to be the metric that retroactively determines an intervention’s ‘effectiveness.’”

The Washington Labor Council, which represents 600 affiliated labor unions across the state, echoed similar concerns in their letter , and have also pointed out that L&I does not have any whistleblower protections as their rulemaking currently stands.

Additionally, they argued that the data that L&I based its 80-degree trigger hazard temperature on is outdated, and instead should follow the U.S. military’s threshold of 75 degrees Fahrenheit as “the working conditions of Washington civilians should not be harsher than the training conditions of soldiers in the military.”

Some groups across Washington, such as Familias Unidos Por la Justicia, are also calling on employers to enforce hazard pay starting at 80 degrees, and, if temperatures hit 90 degrees or higher, to cease all field work with compensation.