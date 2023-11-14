Researchers team up with court staff to help WA homeless youth

Connected through court

From mid-2020 to mid-2021, 830 young people ages 12 through 24 left juvenile rehabilitation or state prisons in Washington. A year later, a state report showed, 23% of them were homeless — likely an undercount, according to Alice Huber, the director of Research and Data Analysis at Washington’s Department of Social and Health Services. For comparison, 6% to 10% of similar youth who were not involved in the court system ended up homeless, a different report found.

The H-SYNC program serves youth ages 12 to 17 ½ who are involved in Washington’s juvenile courts. That can mean they’ve gotten in trouble with the law, or they might be involved in custody cases. If a young person shares a history of running away or other family conflicts, the court flags them and refers them to H-SYNC.

After receiving a referral, Fultz, who began as H-SYNC’s navigator in Kitsap County, a region with a growing population that covers a peninsula and two islands west of Seattle, in September, 2022, will call a youth or their families to gauge their level of need.

“The youth are very reluctant at first,” Fultz said. “They don't want to talk to me because they're afraid I might talk to their probation officer.”

She said she emphasizes that she works at — not for — the court, and that as a clinician, anything they tell her is confidential, even from probation officers. Gradually, she establishes a rapport, then gets to work figuring out how to help her young clients and their families. She routinely manages a caseload of 20 to 25 clients.

Kitsap County, Fultz has discovered, has a dearth of housing . At times, she finds shelter beds for her clients outside the county. Often, she focuses on keeping a young person with their family — as long as the home is safe — rather than trying to find them housing elsewhere.

That, in turn, means finding the resources to help families become more stable. Some need help finding housing, others with making rent or utility payments, getting transportation to work or school or landing a job. Fultz also works directly with some families on communication and conflict resolution skills.

If no program exists to meet a family’s need, Fultz has access to some discretionary funding through H-SYNC — just under $51,000 in the current fiscal year — she sometimes can draw on instead.

Fultz, who started her career at an inpatient facility for children and adolescents, called herself an “overwhelmingly positive and idealistic person” who is not easily discouraged. These qualities have been essential in tracking down resources for families.

“If they were difficult for me to find, as somebody who’s done this before,” she said, “how difficult are these resources for these youth and these families to find?”

The state’s Office of Homeless Youth contracted with the YMCA of Greater Seattle to oversee the program, which now operates in six of Washington’s 39 counties. Sheala Anderson, H-SYNC’s statewide director, explained that the job of an H-SYNC navigator is to tailor a list of local resources for a youth or a family, depending on their needs, then actually connect them to the resources they want to use, following up for months afterward.

“The way that the navigator adapts in each county is different,” Anderson added, but the “mission” is the same.

From July 2022 through June 2023, H-SYNC served 145 youth and families, according to Anderson, and from July through September of this year, another 32. In the counties that gathered demographic data, most clients — 68% — chose not to disclose their race or ethnicity. About 48% identified as cisgender women, 37% as cisgender men and just under 15% chose not to disclose their gender, according to results Anderson shared.

“It’s been invaluable,” said Amie Greist, a court therapist in Kitsap County who has referred clients to H-SYNC. “We’ve been able to help youth” that previously the court had been unable to help, Greist explained, adding, “When Megan [Fultz] came on board, it changed the lives of several youth that I think wouldn’t have had those resources otherwise.”