Mossback's Northwest: When Chief Joseph came to Seattle

Joseph seemed baffled by the game but enjoyed it while smoking a cigar he’d been offered. He thought there would be more broken bones. “I saw white men almost fight today,” he said in Chinook jargon. “I do not think this is good … I feel pleased that Washington won the game.” The chief laughed a lot, especially when the ball was punted.

After a day in the damp and a Seattle-hill hike to the hotel, the sixty-something chief was exhausted. That night he was set to deliver his talk at the packed Seattle Theater. He was late, his speech was short. Through a translator he said: “My heart is far away from here. … I would like to be back in my old home in the Wallowa country, my father and children are buried there, and I want to go back there to die. The white father promised me long ago that I could go back to my home, but the white men are big liars.”

The following days were a whirlwind. Photographer Edward Curtis took pictures of Joseph at his studio. Meany took him on a tour of the city. He met Mary Ann Boren Denny, one of the city’s surviving founders, and they conversed in Chinook, much to the chief’s delight. He briefly addressed students at the UW’s Denny Hall where Meany also talked about the ill treatment of Joseph and the Nez Perce. But even sympathetic men like Meany still saw native peoples as a passing race, not agents of the present and future.

Joseph’s meeting with Mrs. Denny is a reminder that Seattle itself — a major city named to honor a local chief friendly to white settlers — is the site of unfulfilled Indigenous dreams. Chief Seattle’s Duwamish people seek recognition while tribes have spent decades fighting for treaty rights, civil rights, sovereignty and human rights.

After a four-day visit, Joseph departed. He never got his Wallowa’s back. He died less than a year after his Seattle visit and is buried in Nespelem where Meany spoke at his grave.

Joseph’s struggle for the justice, however, lives on.