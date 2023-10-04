Lessons unearthed from the Northwest’s little-known histories

Racism is part of our “hard” history. It must be talked about, faced and taught in order to wrestle and reckon with today’s challenges. While some histories are becoming better known, such as the Oregon Territory’s settlement, the genocide against Indigenous peoples, the targeting of Chinese workers for exclusion and the World War II imprisonment of people of Japanese ancestry, other stories are not widely shared. An episode of the new season explores the experience of hundreds of Black Americans in California before the Civil War who made an exodus to Victoria, B.C., in the 1850s.

Hounded in California by violent and exclusionary white supremacists, hundreds fled for the promise of freedom in Canada. The goal was, as one migrant put it, to “enjoy that liberty under the ‘British lion’ denied us beneath the pinions of the American Eagle.” But the eagle’s pinions had a long reach.

The “visionary women” include the members of Washington’s women’s clubs in the 1920s who worried that the old-growth forests were rapidly becoming a thing of the past. They launched a unique campaign selling “Save a Tree” buttons for $1. The clubs also used their newfound political muscle to push back against logging interests and acquired a stand of old growth for a state park. Their grassroots environmental action was ahead of its time and took place when women were increasingly hiking and climbing in the outdoors and pushing for social change and civic improvement. One of the women contributed not just money for a preserve, but an idea that has changed the way thousands of hikers experience the Western wilds.

Speaking of the wilderness, while the federal government is considering reintroducing grizzly bears into the North Cascades, we decided to look at the history of grizzlies in the Northwest. When were they here and where did they roam? What happened to them? In the days of Lewis and Clark, grizzlies were largely unknown to Euro-Americans as a specific species. But the explorers’ reporting about the bears they encountered in the West conveyed the idea that in addition to mountains, vast prairies and raging rivers, a fearsome predatory bear would have to be overcome — a “grisly” bear indeed, although “grizzly” referred to its grizzled coloring rather than to any penchant for blood.

In the more peaceful, bear-free setting of Seattle’s Wedgwood area we learned about the history of one of the city’s last working farms. In the 1970s, the farm inspired an idea that transformed neighborhoods citywide, improved civic life and provided food for those in need. It all stemmed from an Italian immigrant family who came to the city at the time of the Klondike gold rush but instead put down roots, literally, in fertile soil. The family sold their produce at Pike Place Market and saw their farmland shrink bit by bit with post-WWII sprawl. To me this is an example of how a humble idea can grow transformative if planted in a timely season.

So this Season 8 travels far but always comes back home. It looks at natural and human disasters and offers the hope of resilience. It looks at some hard history in the hope that we can learn from it.

One of the Black California refugees was Rev. J.J. Moore, founder of San Francisco’s influential Methodist Episcopal Zion Church. He said something I found simple and poignant: Those fleeing racism in America to Victoria in 1858 were seeking rights, among them the right to “happy homes.” Rev. Moore’s articulation is a goal that everyone can understand: “happy homes.” Our collective struggle to satisfy that wish for all will be a large part of history, past and future. Perhaps finding stories will help show us how.