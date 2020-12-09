WA inmates say they're retaliated against for getting COVID-19

The facility is designed for prisoners with good behavior who are nearing the end of their sentences and are preparing to transition back into the real world. While there, Burshaine, who has a history of drug addiction, worked, attended Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and attempted to reign in his depression. He looked forward to the Washington state Department of Corrections releasing him in a few months.

But instead, Burshaine contracted COVID-19 in October after sleeping in the same room as someone who had tested positive for the virus. Dozens of others at the facility got sick as well. Then, without explanation, after a short stay at King County’s quarantine facility in Issaquah, Burshaine and seven others were thrown back into prison and put in solitary confinement.

“Essentially we caught COVID because of the work release and now you’re going to punish us because we have it,” Burshaine said.

Prisoners, attorneys and other advocates said the Department of Corrections has not only been careless with protocols meant to keep COVID-19 cases in check, but has also lashed out at those who become ill. They accuse the department of stigmatizing those who become sick with the virus, even as cases skyrocket in prisons and work release facilities across the state. Critics blame the department’s lack of an organized response for the rapid spread of the virus.

In response to questions, Rachel Ericson, deputy communications director for the Department of Corrections, said the state established screening and testing guidelines for prisons at the beginning of the pandemic. Ericson said inmates are encouraged to practice social distancing and wash hands frequently. She said that as of Nov. 12, the department had temporarily ceased transfers to work release facilities.

“The Department of Corrections has continually updated its protocols to reflect the latest evidence and science related to COVID-19,” Ericson said in an email. She added that anyone with concerns about prison conditions can safely and anonymously call a citizen hotline established by the Office of the Washington State Auditor.

The Office of Corrections Ombuds, the state’s watchdog, has already found fault with the Department of Corrections’ response to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Central Washington. Two people there died in June, and more than 300 prisoners and 100 staff have been infected. Coyote Ridge houses approximately 2,500 inmates.

In a report about the COVID-19 outbreak at Coyote Ridge, investigators said that in addition to guards not wearing masks and failing to isolate symptomatic prisoners, inmates had delayed reporting symptoms because they feared harsh conditions in solitary confinement. The two prisoners who died had waited days to report difficulty breathing, according to the investigation.

That same summer, families of prisoners accused the Department of Corrections of retaliating against six men who contracted the virus and were housed at a different work release facility — Reynolds, in downtown Seattle. Like the men at the Bishop Lewis Work Release facility, the so-called Reynolds six were sent back to prison. Although they were eventually released, the men had been singled out in part because they are Black, Muslim or Indigenous, their families said.

Today, critics say the situation at Bishop Lewis shows that the Department of Corrections’ response to the pandemic isn’t improving even nearly a year into the public health emergency. Instead, the same patterns are emerging.

They argue it’s time for Gov. Jay Inslee to reconsider doing more to reduce the prison population, or at the very least ensure those who become ill and speak up aren’t retaliated against.

Earlier this year, Inslee announced that he would be releasing more than 1,100 inmates from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus. Prior to their release, Columbia Legal Services sued Inslee and pushed for the release of thousands more incarcerated persons susceptible to the virus because of age or underlying conditions. That lawsuit was ultimately rejected by the Washington state Supreme Court on the grounds that the plaintiffs had not proved the state failed to protect incarcerated people from COVID-19.

“They are torturing people,” said Twyla Kill, an advocate whose husband was a plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by Columbia Legal Services. “They have the tools and power to reduce the population and fix this, but they choose not to.”

Last month, a third prisoner, 62-year-old Michael Cornethan, died of COVID-19. He had been at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for aggravated murder.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2,000 of Department of Corrections’ inmates in Washington state have tested positive for COVID-19, as have more than 400 staff members, according to the latest coronavirus data. The average population of the Washington state prison system is roughly 16,000.

Critics say the Department of Corrections’ haphazard response to the virus should worry not only those with connections to those locked up, but the community at large.

“The fact that DOC doesn’t take this seriously really jeopardizes our collective health,” said JM Wong, an activist and former nurse. “Something is just not working.”

Wong noted that the Bishop Lewis facility is in a densely populated area, in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, and those coming in and out of the building could spread the virus to others in the community.