Gov. Jay Inslee recently encouraged school districts to work toward bringing elementary school students back to class this winter or spring as long as COVID-19 rates continue to decline. Currently, 116 districts across the state have already embarked into the uncharted territory of educating the state’s youth in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to school reopening data from the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. Those districts have more than 50% of their students learning through some kind of hybrid online and in-person method.

District leaders said their relative success at in-person education during the pandemic stems from a mixture of luck, well-timed innovation, flexibility, determination and careful planning. Some also pointed to strong, consistent communication with their local public health officers as a critical element. But at the core of many superintendents’ advice was to embrace their own learning curve about how to run a school district during a pandemic.

Choices for families

This past fall, the Moses Lake School District, home to some 8,500 students in Central Washington, welcomed nearly a third of its elementary kids back to its campuses five days a week. Superintendent Joshua Meek acknowledged that the district had a leg up last March, when Inslee first shut down the state, since it had long worked technology into their school infrastructure.

“We were in a position both from a teaching and learning standpoint, but technology standpoint [too, so] we transitioned immediately to remote learning,” Meek said of the district’s transition to online learning last spring. “Every one of our students has a device.”

In 2018, the district began what it calls its one-on-one program, equipping all students third grade and up with their own laptops. During the 2020 spring semester, the district had ample time to adjust its approach to online learning, with the intention of bringing students back in the fall.

Over the summer, the staff troubleshooted different approaches that would meet OSPI recommendations. They decided to offer three options: fully remote classes, a traditional all-week schedule and a partial week mixed with online classes. Nearly a third of all students across the district naturally fell into each option. Giving students and parents a choice was a winning strategy.

“Like many places, this community has all sorts of beliefs, from all kids should just be in school, and we should pretend the coronavirus isn’t there or that kids aren’t infected by it to the opposite, that we should be in a full lockdown as a country,” Meek said. “Everybody loves to have their voice heard and have a choice, so hands down the parent choice option gave us a lot of opportunity.”

While the Moses Lake School District has been successful in bringing students back, Meek said it still weighs on him whether it was the right choice to push in-person learning for the benefit of the students, given he’s had to shut down some schools after an outbreak. But in the end he feels he made the right decision and urges districts not only to “believe that you can do it,” but to keep in close communication with everyone, from the school nurses to the community.

Communication is key

Multiple superintendents credited outreach to families as key to offering students a quality education in difficult times.

For the Ellensburg School District, about 70 miles west of Moses Lake, creativity and communication both seem to be tied to the district’s success at combining online and in person learning. Ellensburg has a truly hybrid model, with students split into two schedule groups and each attending school in person on different days.

The district eased into school in the fall by first phasing in higher-need students beginning on Sept. 9 and bringing everyone else back in October.

During the planning and decision process, Ellensburg Superintendent Jinger Haberer held listening Zoom sessions that attracted as many as 200 participants. Hearing directly from the community helped Haberer decide to offer hybrid classes.

Communication with parents wasn’t the only important way the district needed to build solid relationships. Haberer notes that having a strong partnership with her local public health officer, Dr. Mark Larson from the Kittitas County Public Health Department, has been tremendously helpful.

“I talk to him at least two or three times a week; If I send him an email saying, ‘Hey, I’d like to talk to you,’ we talk,” Haberer said, adding that she keeps track of all possible school outbreaks, touching base with Larson and being transparent about it with parents. So far, only two coronavirus cases have been traced back to a school campus.