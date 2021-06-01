Tribes are working together to vaccinate students

“My main focus was just like not bringing COVID back into my home,” says Chiquiti. “I was kind of nervous, but I knew I was doing the right thing.”

Since then, she’s been a vaccine resource for her extended family. Cousins, siblings and even friends have approached her with their concerns. She has reassured them by sharing her own experience, sharing her experiences with the vaccine’s side effects and telling them what else to expect.

But at school, she still sees a risk. Chiquiti, a senior at Chief Kitsap Academy in Poulsbo, says many younger students at her school could not receive the vaccine because of age restrictions. As someone who plays basketball and volleyball for her school, she was anxious that so many of the peers she saw regularly were unvaccinated — especially since that left her 12-year-old brother, who also plays sports through his school, vulnerable.

“That's one thing that I know my grandma was really worried about [was] my younger brother being around a bunch of unvaccinated kids,” she says.