The Snoqualmie Tribe asks for support to protect their most sacred site

The falls are considered the Snoqualmie Tribe’s place of creation. It is where they gather to connect in ceremony and prayer to their ancestors and their creator. The noise of the helicopter tours make prayer incredibly difficult.

Billows of water stream down Snoqualmie Falls and erupt into a cloudy mist as it reaches the bottom of the 268 foot drop into the Snoqualmie river. The hiss of the falls is a soothing invitation to replenish mind, body and spirit in prayer and to convene with the generations of Snoqualmie people that came before.

Threatening a sacred site

Tribal leaders say low-flying helicopter tours are infringing on the rights of the Snoqualmie Tribe to practice their cultural beliefs and enjoy what is considered a sacred site.

Thud, Thud, Thud, Thud, Thud. The calm is abruptly overwhelmed by the blunt slapping sounds of helicopter blades.

“On a nice day, you'll see a taxi of helicopters or other smaller aircraft as they view the falls,” Christopher Castleberry, Snoqualmie tribal member, tribal council member and deputy secretary told Crosscut. “The start of summer is a very spiritual time where we take to the falls and we all try to visit there more often together, so it's super inconvenient that their peak season is the time that we're trying to be there together.”