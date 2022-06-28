Cruise ships are back in Seattle, but not quite back to normal

Meanwhile, concerns and protests have been raised over whether this return to business-as-usual for the cruise industry was less an accomplishment than a wasted opportunity.

Stacy Oaks, founding member of Seattle Cruise Control, a group working to end cruising in the Salish Sea, said that during the pause she had hoped local officials would drastically change how the area does cruising given its negative impacts on the environment.

“We had that opportunity to really rethink, is this what we want to be doing,” she said. “And, unfortunately, when they came back, it was full celebration mode. And so I think there was a missed opportunity there.”

Between greenhouse-gas emissions from each vessel and the flights passengers take into Seattle before and after cruises, Oaks believes removing the cruise industry could eliminate as much as one-third of Seattle’s carbon emissions.

“We do want to see a cruise-free Salish Sea,” she said. “We also know that that's a transition that would need to happen. But the first step is admitting that there's a problem. And the next step is starting to take real bold action as much as actually can be done legally on that journey.”

Oaks would like to see changes such as preferential docking for companies with better environmental practices, refusing those cruise companies that repeatedly pollute and adding fees to cruising that could help fund restoration projects.

Asked how the port is responding to the environmental impacts of cruising, Calkins highlighted the fact that the port has been working toward adding electric shore power to Pier 66 (Terminal 91 already has it) so ships can turn off their diesel engines while docked. The addition is expected by 2024.

But Calkins estimated that ships are in port, plugged in, only about 4% of the time. And not all cruise ships are equipped to use shore power. In 2021, for example, 53 cruise ships docked at terminal 91, but only 30 actually used shore power.

In 2020 the port committed to phasing out emissions associated with seaport activities by 2050. And in May it announced its partnership with Juneau, Alaska; the Port of Vancouver; British Columbia; and several cruise lines to potentially launch the world’s first green cruise corridor — a maritime route without greenhouse-gas emissions.

Calkins also referenced the broader effort around hydrogen-powered cruise ships, as well as ammonia and methanol fuels for ships, saying he would like to see these used in the near future for vessels docking in Seattle.

“I am excited to see that the technology is not science fiction any longer,” he said. “It's actually possible and work is happening around the world right now to bring it to bear on both shipping and the cruise industry.”