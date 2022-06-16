Seattle nearly doubled affordable housing funds. It's not enough.

Plymouth Housing, the nonprofit developer behind Bertha Pitts Campbell Place, held a grand opening for the project on June 14. Plymouth specializes in permanent supportive housing for people who’ve experienced chronic homelessness. It combines long-term living spaces with on-site health care, counseling, career services and other support that residents often need after living on the street.

“Adding 100 units of housing is a major contribution and major investment, and King County is proud to be participating in this project,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine at the grand opening. The county’s Health Through Housing program provided some of the funding for Plymouth’s project. “Dozens more people will be connected to the tools we know make a big difference in the lives of residents ... and also, fundamentally, [get] a secure, safe place to call home. All of that gives people the opportunity to rest, to heal, to ultimately take the steps to take more control to move forward with their lives.”

Bertha Pitts Campbell Place is one of dozens of affordable housing projects in Seattle either opening in 2022 or under construction, the product of the city’s steady increase in housing spending over the past five years. The city and the county celebrate these new homes. But the need for new housing is so great — some estimate King County is short hundreds of thousands of housing units — that they’re only making a dent.

The new project has three apartments for live-in staff, offices for on-site case management, a nurse’s office, community rooms and an outdoor community space. The ground floor space will be operated by St. Francis House, a nonprofit that has been providing food, clothing and day shelter for the homeless for 55 years.

The building is named for Bertha Pitts Campbell, a longtime Central District community leader and civil rights activist. Residents begin moving in at the end of June.

“At the Office of Housing we know that providing permanent supportive housing is the solution to ending homelessness,” said Seattle Office of Housing director Maiko Winkler-Chin at the grand opening. “We’ve seen time and again, when we are able to get people into homes, we are able to address the other things they need to thrive and lead great, healthy lives.”