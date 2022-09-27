Hay Fever: What rising costs mean for horses and WA agriculture

Josh Callen knows hay. He runs the website known as The Hoyt Report , tracking market analysis and insights for the U.S. hay market. As he talks to me he’s visiting a farm in southern Idaho. He tells me the long, wet spring made it hard to get a good first cutting.

“But the hay that did go up, obviously, the prices were really strong. And then once we got into second cutting, in late June versus July, the prices just jumped like $30, $40 a ton on the export side.”

And then, in early August, hay exporters started getting pushback from their overseas customers and the prices started going down again, which makes it hard for farmers to make any money.

Callen says there’s plenty of middle- and low-grade hay on the market, but what customers are looking for is the good stuff.

Customers in places like Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

“The hay that has grown in the Pacific Northwest is some of the highest quality in the world. And so it is in high demand in key export markets,” said Steve Balaski, director of business development at Northwest Seaport Alliance. His job is to manage products being shipped from the ports of Tacoma and Seattle.

Balaski said hay has not escaped supply-chain issues. He says hay exports are down almost 24% for the year.