What to know about Washington state's ‘tripledemic’

How worried should I be?

While the talk on social media is encouraging renewed panic about COVID-19, health data in Washington state indicates case numbers have been stable and relatively low since last January. Our hospitals are not filled with COVID patients, and the statewide death rate remains below one a day. Some of this data is harder to track these days because people who test at home are not all reporting their positive results to their doctors or to the state tracking app, WA Notify.

Health officials are very concerned, however, about something people are calling the “tripledemic,” COVID plus the flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The Washington Department of Health reports the spread of flu is very high at this time, and 26 people have died from the flu this season. And as parents of young children and daycare providers will tell you, RSV is a constant fear or a reality for many. Young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to get very sick or develop medical problems from this virus. State health officials reported earlier this week that RSV cases may be on a downward trend in Washington, while the flu is on the rise.

Do I need to wear a mask?

Neither the state nor Washington counties mandate mask-wearing at this time, but health officials are strongly advising everyone to wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask, such as a KN95 or N95, when around other people indoors as a hedge against COVID-19, the flu and RSV.

Masks are still required in Washington medical facilities, long-term care facilities and prisons.

If you’re unsure how to find a high-quality mask, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers a guide to masks approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health.

Where can I get tested?

Most people who have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 are now testing at home. The federal government reopened its portal for ordering free home tests last week. They’re also available from the state and from some health insurance companies.

If you require a more accurate in-person PCR test,they are still available — though not as widely as before. The state maintains a list of active testing sites.

The state advises testing for the following reasons: When you’re experiencing possible COVID symptoms; when you’ve had a known exposure to someone who tested positive; before and after traveling; and when you’re planning to gather with a group of people, especially when they may be at risk of several complications.

The Department of Labor and Industries also has workplace guidance on coronavirus. Employers are required to keep employees out of the workplace for at least five days if they test positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic.