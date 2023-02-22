As Downtown recovers, Seattle reimagines what it could be

Tallying the pandemic’s toll

The pandemic and subsequent office-worker exodus left scars on Downtown Seattle. Office vacancy in the central business district currently sits at 21.2% according to CoStar, a real estate data analytics firm. In 2019, Downtown vacancy was just 6.6%. CoStar defines the central business district boundaries as First Avenue to I-5 and Yesler Way to Denny Way.

CoStar analyst Elliott Krivenko said their forecasts show that vacancy rate mostly remaining level through 2025, potentially ticking up to 22%. But he admits that forecast could be optimistic given the growing amount of space available to lease and cooling demand right now.

According to the Downtown Seattle Association, more than 250 ground-floor businesses closed in 2021 alone, 40% of which were restaurants, though another 164 new businesses opened in their wake. The Downtown Association’s 2022 count of closures is not yet available, but City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who represents Downtown, said in an interview that there have been roughly 500 closures and 300 new openings in the past few years.



Other office-adjacent businesses have mostly continued apace during the pandemic. Janitorial staff remained in high demand thanks to uncertainty about how the disease spread and an emphasis on disinfecting.

Vinh Tran is a janitor at a Downtown office building, working 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. every night. He started three years ago, not long before the world shut down. His work barely slowed at the height of the pandemic. Although he was personally scared about getting sick, Tran kept working because he needed to send money back to his family in Vietnam.

The hours were consistent, but the pandemic did make the work harder. Tran said many of his co-workers quit because of their own fears of getting sick and bringing COVID-19 home. So they dropped from a crew of 50 working to clean two buildings each night to 20 to 30 covering the same ground.

According to the city Office of Economic and Revenue Forecasts, the dearth of Downtown visitors and workers led to a 5% loss in sales-tax revenue and 10% loss of business and occupation tax revenue compared to 2019 and adjusted for inflation. Tax revenue from commercial parking lots was down about 35% or $20 million in 2022 compared to 2019.

In all, it’s a less significant impact than city officials feared, something Forecast Office director Ben Noble credits to the federal stimulus.

“Without that stimulus, there’s every reason to think the impacts would be huge,” Noble said. “We don’t have income tax [in Washington], so we need people out doing stuff. In the end it became a confidence thing. Thanks to the stimulus, people became confident enough to go buy stuff.”