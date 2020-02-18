That the term is still being used to describe the McDonald’s corner on Third Avenue shouldn’t be all that surprising. The Pike-Pine corridor has long had issues. In the early 1900s, street youth gathered in the area around First Avenue and Pike Street. Underage men and women were said to be lured to their moral destruction and exploitation in the saloons and establishments that had expanded beyond the Pioneer Square-area’s Tenderloin vice districts of frontier Seattle. Nearly a century later, the busy Pike-Pine corridor was the focus of Streetwise, the documentary film that profiled a ragtag group of homeless youth. And even in the early 21st century, young transients and dispossessed people of all stripes have continued to occupy space near Westlake Park.

One thing is clear: Drug dealing, petty crime and the gathering of folks on the margins or in open distress can persist over time in certain urban spaces. It is partly because these locations are longstanding, but also because they serve certain needs facilitated by easy access to the area by transit and close proximity to social services. A badly shredded safety net doesn’t help. These patterns and populations are not unique to our downtown.

Downtowns are hungry beasts, always demanding resources, attention and reinvention. The “fixes” are often presented as immediate imperatives, a truism we hear echoed today in response to last month’s downtown shooting. But in this post-chaos moment, it’s worth looking back to try and answer the question of what lies ahead for downtown more generally.

One way to read Seattle’s history is as a succession of expensive efforts to “save” downtown and revitalize the central shopping district with all manner of schemes. Maintaining retail viability has been a major public welfare project. In the 1940s, we were told that the main threat to downtown was traffic congestion — and many argued that the double-decker Alaskan Way Viaduct was needed to relieve it. In the end, the fix was a proposed ring of “crosstown highways,” of which the Viaduct was one. It severed the waterfront from the city with a wall of traffic, despite pleas by architects such as the brilliant Paul Thiry, who argued for a waterfront tunnel. This was followed by efforts to construct other urban highways, most notably Interstate 5, through downtown that cut the central business district off from First Hill and Capitol Hill, a divisive scar on the urban fabric.

Today, we have a tunnel; tearing down the Viaduct is seen as an act of renewal; and there is talk of lidding much of I-5 to repair the old wound. Fortunately, a number of other proposed elevated projects, like the Bay Freeway and the R.H. Thomson and Empire expressways, were never built.