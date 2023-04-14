How to get the most out of Seattle public transit

How to ride

After Smith and I rode the monorail together, we took the stairs down from the monorail’s one Downtown stop to the Westlake Link station, arriving on the platform just as a Sound Transit car heading south pulled up. Note that you will need to tap your ORCA card again, on the station’s mezzanine, or buy a ticket on that level. And be sure to pay attention to the signs so you end up on the correct side of the platform. A special note for newcomers to the region: Learn your cardinal directions. You’ll need to know north, south, east and west to navigate our highways and transit. Seattleites know all this from birth and assume you do too.

We joined crowds of late-morning travelers on the train and rode to the Beacon Hill station. From there we walked half a block to the aptly named coffee shop The Station, which has become a bustling neighborhood hub.

Over coffee, Smith talked about transit essentials. The first thing to do, she recommends, is get an ORCA card .

She says her employer, Washington Bus (named for putting youth in the “driver’s seat” of politics, not for promoting transit issues), provides her with a monthly pass. If you’re an everyday weekday commuter and your employer doesn’t provide one, it will likely save you money to purchase a monthly ORCA pass (prices vary and can be found here ). Many employers offer at least a transit discount because they have been strongly encouraged to do their part to decrease traffic in the region – and protect the environment – by getting their employees on the bus.

Those who use transit less regularly should purchase an “E-purse” ORCA card for $3 online or at any Link or Sounder train station, Smith says. You can load any amount between $5 and $400 onto the card with your debit card or credit card, and reload online or at train stations. An ORCA eliminates having to fumble with exact fare each time (many buses no longer accept cash, or if they do, do not make change, and trains do not have fare boxes). Bus and train fares around the region vary depending on distance, but generally start at $2.75. You can also buy one-time tickets on your phone with the Transit Go app

ORCA cards can be used to pay fares on all Sound Transit trains and buses; every bus run by King County Metro; the Seattle streetcar and monorail; and all transit in nearby Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties. You can also use an ORCA to buy admission as a foot passenger on the King County water taxi to West Seattle and Vashon Island and on Washington State Ferries.