SCOTUS ruling on WA strike damages 'not [a] catastrophe' for unions

Much of the case hinges on a small but important detail – when does the federal labor board obtain “preemption” over state court proceedings? Previous rulings, including Garmon, have asserted that if a union’s actions are protected, or even “arguably” protected, then the state courts must take a “jurisdictional hiatus.” Garmon allows the board to investigate and rule for either the employer or union.

The Biden administration, in this particular case, took a middle ground, arguing that the labor board should have been given more time to investigate before the state Supreme Court stepped in. “The Biden administration's position is that not that the whole case should have proceeded but that there hadn't been quite enough process yet for the court to be sure whether or not the case was preempted,” said Garden of the University of Minnesota.

Two of the courts’ most liberal justices, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, joined in the majority opinion, which said, “the Union’s choice to call a strike after its drivers had loaded a large amount of wet concrete into Glacier’s delivery trucks strongly suggests that it failed to take reasonable precautions to avoid foreseeable, aggravated, and imminent harm to Glacier’s property.”

In a press release, CalPortland, which owns Glacier Northwest, said, “The decision confirms the well-established legal principle that a labor union cannot take affirmative steps to endanger or destroy an employer’s property in furtherance of a strike, and then claim such tortious acts are somehow protected by the National Labor Relations Act.”

The ruling could have been worse for unions, as evidenced in a concurring opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, which was joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch. In his opinion, Thomas questions the whole notion of preemption for the National Labor Relations Board, writing that “in an appropriate case, we should carefully reexamine whether the law supports Garmon’s ‘unusual’ pre-emption regime.”

This case did not do that, and still preserves the process, which is designed to give the federal labor board more discretion than various state courts. Garden believes, however, that the ruling could give more leeway to state courts, making things more difficult for unions in states hostile to them. “[Those states] will read what the court said about unions’ obligations to take ‘reasonable precautions’ more broadly,” Garden said, “and unions in those states will have to either contend with lawsuits or take precautions (like giving the employer advance notice of the strike) that will make their strikes less effective.”

O’Connell, the corporate employment attorney, says the ruling is a moderate one that provides clarification about what sorts of union activity isn’t protected. “We all accept the big picture that the union cannot engage in conduct that fails to protect property from imminent foreseeable harm. This case, I think, will help us draw lines on where that conduct is.”

Garden, however, believes this can be seen as another of many recent setbacks for unions. Despite renewed interest in unions nationally and locally, she says, membership is at an all-time low . Nationally, about 10 percent of workers belong to unions, down from a peak of 35 percent in the 1950s. She says that even when workers do succeed in forming a union, it can be difficult to translate that into higher wages or benefits. “Starbucks is kind of a poster child for this,” Garden said.

For a year and a half, workers at the Seattle-based coffee chain have begun to form unions, with about 100 stores in the U.S. now unionized. Starbucks has been accused of closing stores , firing striking workers , and offering increased benefits to non-union workers. “Starbucks doesn't care that much if there's a strike at one store,” Garden said. “They're happy to weather that if what they get is not negotiating a contract that gives workers some wins and inspires other workers to unionize and pursue the same deal.”

In a press statement released by Teamsters Local 174, attorney Dalmat said, “Although we’re disappointed in [the] result, the Court’s opinion leaves intact both the federally protected right to strike and the basic framework for determining when labor disputes should be decided by the National Labor Relations Board instead of state courts.” Dalmat expressed relief the court did not overturn the notion of preemption, and that the labor board is still empowered to hear most labor disputes.

What happens next for this particular case is unclear. The labor board is reviewing a separate complaint of anti-union activity by Glacier Northwest in its dispute with the Teamsters, and the Washington Supreme Court will now have to decide if a lawsuit against the union will proceed.

“The NLRB case will definitely continue,” Garden said in an email. “The question is what happens to the state court case.” She thinks it’s possible the state Supreme Court will find another reason to argue that the case is preempted – in particular, the existing labor board complaint. That in turn could prompt another round in the U.S. Supreme Court, something Justice Alito alluded to in a footnote to his concurring opinion: “If the state courts on remand dismiss this case on that ground, the decision, in my judgment, would be a good candidate for a quick return trip here.”

Groves says the ruling is just one of many efforts by conservative courts and legislators to weaken the collective power of workers, saying the goal is “to create restrictions on the right to strike and to try to have more control over labor and undermine the effectiveness of unions.”

By increasing employers’ ability to sue unions for damage to property, the ruling potentially opens the door for a more generous interpretation of what that property is, and puts the burden on unions to ensure that a company’s property isn’t damaged.

“If, say, journalists go on strike in October 2024, a paper would lose revenue because people aren't buying it in the run-up to the election,” she noted. “Does that mean the employer ought to be able to sue and say: You had to strike during the slow news period?”

In a statement from the Teamsters Local 174, driver Mark Hislop, who was one of the union members who participated in the strike in Seattle in 2017, says his union was frustrated by the company’s lack of good faith bargaining, leaving them no choice but to walk off the job. “They’ve been coming after us in court ever since,” Hislop said. “As far as I’m concerned, today’s decision changes nothing for us Teamsters, and it will not stop us from fighting as hard as we can for strong contracts.”