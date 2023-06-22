WA telehealth business closes after wage theft investigation

As of June 8, both the website and phone line for Synergia, a company owned and operated by Philip Hirsch, stated that the business was closed — “permanently,” according to a voicemail greeting. The closure comes a month after 10 of Hirsch’s former workers shared their stories with InvestigateWest in an article that showed how the psychologist was able to weather lawsuits, bankruptcy and a suspended license to build a reputation as a trusted telehealth expert.

InvestigateWest ( invw.org ) is an independent news nonprofit dedicated to investigative journalism in the Pacific Northwest.

Since that report, InvestigateWest has heard from five additional Synergia workers who all said they hadn’t been paid for their labor. Another client said Synergia had attempted to bill her credit card for nearly $540 in unexplained charges.

Sara Weelborg, a nurse practitioner who has led the charge to alert prospective workers, insurance companies and state and federal regulators about Hirsch’s track record, expressed cautious optimism about the closure of Synergia.

“I hope it means [Hirsch] has abandoned the idea of running his scams, and doesn’t mean he is just going to close this company and start a new one,” Weelborg told InvestigateWest by text message. “I also feel relieved that it is shut down because perhaps that means I can focus my time and energy into providing real integrated care for legitimate companies … instead of spending time on warning people about him.”

Hirsch, 72, of Shoreline, did not respond to interview requests for this story.

With Synergia now closed, former workers are seeking to hold Hirsch accountable for the tens of thousands of dollars they say he stole. Despite the growing roster of affected practitioners and patients, most said they had hit roadblocks while seeking help from state and local officials.

Their plight exposes a gap in state protections for independent contractors, one that could be at least partially fixed, according to Seattle city officials, by following steps the city took in 2021 when it established an independent contractor protection ordinance.

“I think there needs to be a mechanism for accountability,” said Michele Peyton, a licensed clinical social worker who worked for Synergia from July through December 2020. “We should have a clear, defined path to take when somebody violates their contract with us, because there is none. It’s very discouraging.”

At least one state lawmaker supports their efforts. Rep. Dan Bronoske, D-Lakewood, who met with Weelborg earlier this month, said he’s committed to exploring solutions.

“I’m frustrated that this took place,” Bronoske said. “There’s got to be something out there we can do.”