Washington mental health lifeline made for and by Native people

A lifeline for Native people, by Native people

At Native and Strong Lifeline, having a team of all Native tribal crisis counselors is an important part of the work they do.

Many of the callers of the lifeline express a feeling of disconnect from their own heritage and are searching for a sense of cultural connection, according to Klick. At the Native and Strong Lifeline, tribal counselors help find resources to aid callers with that sense of connection.

“Imagine not being in touch with your culture at all. It’s such a big part of who we are,” Klick said. “The biggest ask that I know of is they ask for cultural connection activities.”

In helping callers find events and cultural centers in their area, tribal crisis counselors work closely with and often refer callers to the Washington Indian Behavioral Health Hub , a resource line designed for Native people.

At the hub, representatives work to compile a list of cultural resources around the state — this includes looking into services to address hunger prevention, homeless prevention, behavioral health needs and cultural activities such as powwows.

“All of this is mental health — if you don’t have money for food, if you don’t have a place to stay, it can weigh on you,” said Clarissa Young-Weiser, Tulalip tribal citizen and Shoshone-Bannock, Eastern Shoshone and Quileute descendant.

Young-Weiser is one of three tribal hub coordinators at the Washington Indian Behavioral Health Hub. While the hub does serve as a connector, it does not provide direct access to mental health treatment for individuals. Instead, coordinators work to find out what resources are available and direct callers to them.

Providing hope through lived experience

Recently, Coberly completed his training to become a certified peer counselor. With the official license, Coberly is encouraged to draw upon his own lived experiences with mental health struggles to provide hope and support for others on their recovery journey.

“I think that lived experience is pretty important,” Coberly said. “We’ve all got our own stuff that we’ve gone through and that we’ve overcome and that we’re working on.”

Coberly enjoys being able to share some of his story with callers, and provide a sense of hope for them in the process.

Crystal James, a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, has been able to connect with many of the people who call that are struggling with similar lived experiences as she opens up to them about how she has been in their shoes. The ability to be vulnerable and share part of her story with callers often helps them to feel validated and seen.

Answering phone calls from many people that may be in one of the hardest moments of their lives is heavy work, and can bring up some of the counselors’ own past traumas. The team at Native and Strong Lifeline have worked together to create a safe space for themselves to process.

Twice a month, the team gets together in a talking circle, to share about their experiences and some of the calls they have taken.

“(The talking circles) are a great resource. We get to laugh sometimes, we say jokes, and then we get serious,” Melanie James said.

“We use humor to help us get through the pain,” Crystal James added.

Though the lifeline is still in its infancy, just six months old, counselors shared that it has so far made a big impact on the lives of many people across the state. Whether a caller is in crisis, considering suicide or just needs someone to talk to, the Native and Strong Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support.