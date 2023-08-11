How the PAC-12 scramble will impact WSU’s athletics

Cougar history

Washington State has been a member of the Pac-12 or its predecessor conferences since 1917. It’s a big point of pride in tiny Pullman that the Cougars played in a prestigious conference.

Thousands of people poured into the small town on football game days, filling every hotel room for miles around.

To play at that level cost a lot of money, and the Cougars this past decade were spending more than they were earning.

The problems started around 2010, when former Athletic Director Bill Moos and the late WSU President Elson S. Floyd decided that bigger investments in football were needed for the Cougars to remain a power-conference team.

Expecting a huge bump in Pac-12 media revenue from a new television deal, WSU spent $65 million to improve Martin Stadium and $61 million on a Football Operations Building. They hired a big-name coach, Mike Leach, for $3 million a year.

The investments worked. The football team improved, attendance increased and the Cougars went to six bowl games in eight years under Leach. The Cougars went 11-2 in 2018, the most wins in program history, and beat Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

But the Pac-12 media deal fell far short of the annual payments expected by each school, and debts piled up. Administrators started spending down the school’s financial reserves and making cuts in other places to keep athletics afloat. Money from housing, food services, parking and other revenue generators was diverted to sports.

The debt reached more than $100 million a few years ago, and Schulz said enough. Athletics was ordered to balance its annual budget and create a plan to pay off the accumulated debt.

For a time it worked. Washington State had a balanced budget for fiscal 2022, although the earlier debt remained.

But the financial picture soured in fiscal 2023, mostly because of even-lower-than-expected revenue from the Pac-12 and other revenue sources such as student sports passes, as well as higher costs. Athletics posted an $11.5 million deficit for fiscal 2023, which Schulz blamed on “multiple unforeseen challenges” such as inflation.

What's up next?

As a result, WSU athletics has instituted a hiring freeze and suspended non-essential travel. Weiler said the university refinanced the athletics debt during the pandemic when interest rates were low.

“We are back on a path of breaking even on the athletic budget on an annual basis,” Weiler said.

The recent turmoil has created sour feelings among the former Pac-12 teams.

President Schulz said he and Athletic Director Pat Chun have reached out to colleagues across the country looking for a suitable home for WSU sports.

“I know many of you are angry and upset by the situation WSU finds itself in,” Schulz said this week. “And it is tempting to lash out.”

“College athletics is at its worst with this realignment stuff,” Schulz told ESPN on Wednesday. “Everybody is truly looking out for themselves.”

Schulz told ESPN that Washington State might lose 40 percent of its athletic funding because of the demise of the Pac-12, and may have to raise student fees and lean more heavily on donations. But he vowed the school will not cut sports programs.

Chun said Washington State intends to remain a Power 5 program.

“Our performance indicates that we’re a Power 5 school,” Chun told reporters on Wednesday. “We’re going to do our best to continue to compete at that level.”

The WSU Board of Regents announced Thursday they would be holding a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 11, to discuss “present, pending or potential litigation” in a private session with the university’s lawyers. But the meeting announcement didn’t say if the litigation involved athletics.

What happens to the Apple Cup?

The future of the storied Apple Cup game between Washington and Washington State is in question.

Gov. Jay Inslee, a UW alum, has said he hopes the rivalry game continues, and University of Washington officials have said they are open to the idea.

Chun said that would happen only if the game continued to rotate between Seattle and Pullman. “I don’t see how not playing the Apple Cup in Pullman would ever be a good decision for Washington State,” Chun said.

Washington State football coach Jake Dickert sounded a positive note after a recent practice. Cougar football, which dates to the 1890s, will continue, he said.

“WAZZU will find its way,” Dickert said. “We have for 100 some years and we will again.”