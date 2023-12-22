Tacoma police officers acquitted in death of Manuel Ellis

Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died during a police stop in Tacoma on March 3, 2020, after the three officers restrained him. Ellis’ death came a few months before the death of George Floyd, whose death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers sparked nationwide protests about police brutality against Black people . Like Floyd, Ellis died while telling Tacoma officers, “I can’t breathe.”

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Ellis’ death a homicide, and determined that his cause of death was hypoxia due to physical restraint, with methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as other contributing factors. During the trial, Dr. Thomas Clark, who was the medical examiner at the time and performed Ellis’ autopsy, testified that Ellis’ death was caused by the officers’ actions , according to The Seattle Times. Lawyers for the officers emphasized the contributing factors in their defense.

Burbank, Collins and Rankine were the first law enforcement officers charged in a case of deadly force since the passage of Initiative 940 , a police accountability law that Washington voters approved in 2018.

After Ellis’ death, the state passed several laws aimed at increasing police accountability , including the banning of neck restraints and calling for independent investigations in cases of deadly police use of force.

Advocates for police accountability said the Tacoma verdict shows that the changes in the law have not been enough.

“Seeing these officers stand trial gave me a sense of hope, but this verdict proves just how far we have to go to hold police accountable for killing our family members,” Po Leapai, whose cousin, Iosia Faletogo, was killed by Seattle police in 2018, said in a prepared statement released by the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability.

After the verdict, the city of Tacoma released a prepared statement that confirmed the Tacoma Police Department’s own investigation of Ellis’ death will continue, and Chief Avery Moore will make a determination on any potential discipline to the officers, including possible termination.

“The past nearly four years have been filled with wide-spread anger, mistrust, and apprehension and have severely divided the people of this city. Even though this criminal process has concluded, Tacoma’s elected and city leaders understand there are many questions about where we all go from here, as a city, as a community, and as a police department. With today’s verdicts, we affirm and recommit our dedication to accountability and transformation does not end,” the city’s official prepared statement read in part.