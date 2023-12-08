Why convictions lag compared to sex trafficking reports in the PNW

JR Ujifusa, a senior deputy district attorney in Multnomah County, Oregon, says the victim-centered approach is a “double-edged sword” — although fewer victims are going to jail, traffickers are also using this to their advantage, as police officers have few alternative places to send victims. Many young victims deny they are being trafficked at all, making it difficult for police to convince them to seek help and to report information about their traffickers, a crucial piece of many criminal investigations.

Though law enforcement, prosecutors and survivors agree that the solution is not to criminalize victims, many recognize that — if the end goal is to reduce trafficking — the current system is not working.

In Oregon, the number of victims identified through the National Human Trafficking Hotline more than doubled between 2015 and 2021, rising from 64 to 160.

Washington saw a 74% increase in identified victims during the same time period, from 194 to 337, far outpacing a nationwide increase of 39%.

“The number of women on the Track has grown. The number of underage children [on the Track] has grown,” said Dizon, who does outreach on Aurora Avenue. “That's been a well-known track for decades. We as a community can do something more about it.”

While service providers note that getting accurate data on commercially sexually exploited children is likely impossible due to the illicit and underreported nature of the crime, research shows that more victims are being identified in the Seattle area. A 2019 study conducted by Boyer, the youth trafficking researcher, identified 473 commercially sexually exploited children in King County, nearly twice the number of victims that Boyer identified in 2008.

Despite the rise in reported victims, police departments in King County have recently reduced the number of detectives dedicated to human trafficking cases. Gauen works alongside two Seattle Police Department detectives focused on trafficking cases, down from eight detectives in previous years, he said.

“We are having major issues with law enforcement staffing and resources,” Gauen said. “Those two detectives work their tails off, and that’s not fair. It’s not fair to victims, it’s not fair to the community.”

The impact on King County’s efforts to combat child trafficking is apparent. In 2014, the vast majority of the county’s “commercial sexual abuse of a minor” cases charged in court were referred by the Seattle Police Department — 39 of them, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. In 2021, Seattle police referred only one charged case. That number dropped to zero in 2022.

In both Seattle and Portland, law enforcement and prosecutors have prioritized targeting sex buyers rather than charging sellers with prostitution. Nearly 75% of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office’s trafficking caseload from 2017 to 2022 targeted people buying sex from children, according to data compiled by the office. Many of these cases were pursued by detectives acting as minors selling sex.

Although Dizon, who recently worked as a victim advocate in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, agrees that demand must be addressed, she worries that focusing most resources on crimes with decoy victims leaves real victims without a pathway to justice.

“We have 13-year-olds in G-strings right up on Aurora, and their cases will never be heard,” she said.

Maurice Washington, a detective with the Seattle Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit, acknowledges that people are openly trafficked on Aurora Avenue, but he says these cases are difficult to investigate unless victims cooperate with law enforcement. The Seattle City Council unanimously voted in 2020 to remove prostitution loitering laws from the city code, limiting Seattle police officers’ ability to question people on the Track who they suspect could be trafficking victims.

“You can see the girl. You can see a pimp, maybe 10 or 15 feet away from them. And there’s very little that you can do about it,” Washington said.

Detectives in Washington say their ability to hold kids in protective custody is key to removing victims — at least temporarily — from trafficking situations. When police see children who are likely being trafficked, they can hold them for up to a few hours in a police station, where officers can interview them and contact guardians or caseworkers to pick them up.

“If we weren’t allowed to do protective custody, I cannot imagine any way of effectively addressing it,” said Alex Slusser, a detective with the Bellevue Police Department.

But while this is helpful for detectives aiming to gain more information about traffickers, Slusser noted that it’s not uncommon for kids to return to their traffickers after being released.

Survivors say a scarcity of youth shelters and long-term treatment centers in the region deters victims from reporting their traffickers, since they know that if they leave the sex trade, they might not have anywhere safe to go. In Washington, nearly three years after the state promised to create two treatment centers for child trafficking victims, neither center is operating .

Traffickers, meanwhile, feel like they can profit from their victims’ exploitation with few legal consequences, police and survivors say.

“They understand that the law has basically given them a tool,” said Washington, the Seattle detective. “It was an invitation: ‘Bring your girls here, and for the most part, you can make a lot of money.’”

‘More and more victims’

As the supervisor of the Portland Police Bureau’s seven-person Human Trafficking Unit, Butcher knows the names of the girls who walk the Blade.

An approximately one-mile stretch along Portland’s Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, it’s a place where kids and young adults stand by the roadside through chilling winter sleet and beating summer sun in short dresses and high heels. Some walk in pairs, others alone, as they look for men to pay them for sex.

It’s no secret to the Portland police that some who walk the Blade are children, some as young as 14. But night after night, kids remain on Portland’s streets. They climb into cars with older men who pay hundreds of dollars for a “date,” money that the youth will likely never see, funneled instead to their traffickers, Butcher says.

One problem for police like Butcher trying to arrest traffickers comes down to a lack of resources dedicated to trafficking investigations and prevention. The Portland Police Bureau allotted $1.4 million to combating human trafficking this fiscal year, a number that has remained fairly consistent since 2021, according to the bureau. This represents just 0.6% of the bureau’s total budget this fiscal year.

“​​These crimes are happening from midnight to 6 a.m. when most of the police bureau is responding to homicides or gun shootings. They don't have the time to roll the Blade looking for these kids,” Butcher said.

While Multnomah and King counties have teams dedicated to human trafficking cases, many counties throughout Washington and Oregon do not. As prosecutors and detectives choose where to focus their limited resources, service providers worry that more complex cases without victims coming forward are falling by the wayside.

“People aren’t getting arrested for it or being categorized as traffickers,” said Mady Sandoval, co-executive director of the Foundation for Youth Resiliency and Engagement , a nonprofit organization bordering the Colville Indian Reservation in north central Washington.

Though trafficking can happen to anyone, certain populations are more heavily impacted. Poverty is a leading cause of trafficking worldwide, and girls of color and gender-diverse youth are especially vulnerable, studies show. Butcher comes across trafficking victims with a myriad of underlying vulnerabilities — homelessness, unstable family lives, involvement in the foster care system, substance-use issues.

Butcher and her team conduct outreach on the Blade about twice a month. They circle the area in unmarked police cars for hours, accompanied by victim advocates and an FBI agent. It feels like a game of cat-and-mouse, where Butcher is the cat, trying to connect with young people who dodge her efforts. When she manages to catch someone, she offers resources, but the person is often not interested.

Last year the Human Trafficking Unit attempted to remove a teenager from a trafficking situation, Butcher said. With assistance from the FBI, the unit found the girl in a Portland hotel room in the middle of the night with several adult men.

The unit contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services’ on-call staff member to pick her up and bring her to a safe place to stay, Butcher said. But before Butcher even left the scene, she got a call: The girl had run out of the department’s car at a stoplight only a few blocks from the hotel. All the time and effort put into recovering her was gone in just 10 minutes.

“It’s super-deflating,” Butcher said. “I’m all for not criminally penalizing these young women, but we need to have some leverage to kind of force them into treatment.”