Seattle may spend $1.8M on controversial gunshot detection program

The Mayor’s office released a statement to Crosscut saying that the police staffing shortage, increase in homicides and use of firearms in these cases is why it wants to try this crime prevention technology.

Along with the camera and audio systems, the pilot program will include a crime center that responds to real-time alerts.

Mayor’s office spokesperson Jamie Housen said the technology is only one of the city’s strategies to combat crime. Others include hiring more officers and adding more street lights and sidewalk cleaning .

Overall crime in Seattle decreased by 9% in 2023; however, shootings that year increased 3% over 2022 , according to the Seattle Police Department 2023 year-end overview. Homicides have also increased by 23%, but the police force continues to shrink.

The state saw an overall increase in crime in 2022, the latest data available from the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, with record-breaking use of firearms during violent offenses.

While ShotSpotter is one of the better-known companies, Housen said the city has not named the company’s acoustic gunshot locator system as its partner.

Areas the city plans to implement this technology include Aurora Avenue North, Downtown in the Third Avenue corridor and in Belltown.

The Seattle Police Department declined to comment on the proposed system or its plans for using it, but the debate before the City Council so far has illustrated that there are many opinions about this technology.

Among the concerns listed by community members at a public forum on the proposal: lack of information on where the technology will be implemented; the companies the city plans to partner with; and lack of outreach to community groups or neighborhoods likely impacted by the plan. They also criticized the brief time they were given to comment.

“I’m highly concerned that this technology will be solely used to further persecute, harass and mistreat the poor and marginalized in Seattle,” testified Rose King, a University of Washington biochemistry professor. “I don’t believe that we can fight gun violence with police violence.”

Erica Olson said she did not want to invest her tax dollars in ineffective technology that could lead to more biased policing and abuse. “Additionally, I’m interested to know why it was so difficult to find any information on this hearing; with that my trust in the surveillance technology being used responsibly is extremely low,” Olson said. “This meeting was not listed on the Council’s website. It was a huge pain to try to find it.”

The ACLU Washington state chapter echoed many of the community comments opposing the proposal. “It ends up draining city and police resources rather than actually helping with community safety,” said Tee Sannon, ACLU Washington technology policy program director.

Sannon said some people have shared that installing these technologies would turn areas into a “surveillance state.”

Justin Ward from DivestSPD, a local activism group advocating for abolishing the police , posed several questions about the value of implementing this technology in Seattle: “What value do we get? What does it do? Does it make us safer? Is it worth that rather large investment?”

Ward pointed out that although the pilot programs are intended to prevent crimes, technology systems respond only after a crime has occurred.

“Best-case scenario is that it helps them [police] respond quicker to shots fired, and that is going to result in more arrests? Is that necessarily what most benefits the community? I think the ideal outcome is to not have people shot at all,” Ward said.

“The best you could do is take a few people off the street, but you’re not going to actually take them and transform their lives and put them on a path where they’re going to be a productive member of society,” Ward added.

This technology in other cities

Some of these criticisms have been heard in cities that previously adopted a similar technology.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently announced the city will not renew its contract with ShotSpotter’s gunshot detection company, SoundThinking. The company, based in Fremont, California, says around 150 cities have installed ShotSpotter and the technology has a 97% accuracy rate and a less than 1% rate of identifying false positives.

Chicago began its six-year contract with SoundThinking in 2018, and has spent a total of $49 million since placing the technology in largely Black and Latino communities in the south and west parts of the city. Chicago joins several cities that have pulled out of contracts with the gunfire detection company, including Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta; New Orleans; Trenton, New Jersey; and San Antonio.

Officials in those cities said they stopped using the system because it consistently misidentified fireworks or motorcycle sounds as gunshots. Chicago’s inspector general said in a report that police responding to ShotSpotter alerts rarely found evidence of a gun-related crime.