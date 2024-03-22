Puget Sound transit and riders navigate post-pandemic commutes

As Metro looks to boost service after the pandemic lull – and adapt to new working habits – transit users turn to apps like Google Maps and the locally created One Bus Away to ensure they don’t waste time waiting for delayed buses and light rail.

As frustrating as a late or missing bus can be, the apps are only the messenger. And although Metro is working to address problem routes, some solutions may not be easy to come by. Bus systems around the region face multiple challenges, including a driver shortage, construction delays and competition from increased car traffic.

Homegrown help

One Bus Away, which has been used by more than 100,000 Puget Sound-area transit riders hoping to find out when their ride will arrive, was launched by two University of Washington doctoral students in 2008. Fourteen years later it’s still going strong, now run by a nonprofit that aims to bring accurate information to transit riders in other cities.

The nonprofit, the Open Transit Software Foundation, now provides real-time data through its app to riders in New York City, San Diego, Washington, D.C., Tampa Bay, Spokane, Buenos Aires and some smaller municipalities. The goal is to provide tools that encourage more people to ride transit.

“We’re not a transit app, we’re a research-based project,” said Kari Watkins, who helped found One Bus Away and is now a professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of California Davis. “We’re a nonprofit. We’re completely open-source-coded. We want to be a public good.”

Originally launched by Watkins and UW computer scientist Brian Ferris, the app helps transit riders navigate Western Washington systems including King County Metro, Sound Transit, Pierce Transit, Kitsap Transit and Community Transit in Snohomish County.

Aaron Brethorst, a longtime programming volunteer for One Bus Away who became the Open Transit Software Foundation’s first executive director in January, says his organization is focused on making it easier for people to ride the bus. As in Schultheis’ case, many riders never bother to consult schedules but rely on apps to tell them when the next bus will be nearby. Brethorst notes that anyone, a programmer who commutes daily by bus or a transit agency, can access the app’s open code and make this bus location info readily available.

“You can even download the source code and change the branding to reflect the branding of your own transit agency and deploy it under your own name,” Brethorst said.