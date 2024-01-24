WSU medical school raises homegrown doctors east of the Cascades

The school launched two new residency programs in 2023: a family medicine residency in partnership with Pullman Regional Hospital and a pediatric residency at Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in partnership with local outpatient pediatric clinics. The family medicine residency, whose funding includes a $5.5 million grant from Premera Blue Cross, accepted its first three residents this past summer.

The pediatric residency, which will welcome its first cohort of students in the summer of 2024, was formed with the intention of addressing disparities in access to health care between children in urban and rural communities.

“As a pediatrician with Providence, I’ve seen firsthand the significant need we have for more pediatricians and pediatric specialties across Eastern Washington,” said Dr. Christine Rocholl, a pediatric emergency medicine physician who will direct the pediatric residency program, in a statement released by WSU when the program was announced in March. “I am thrilled to see this residency program come to fruition, and look forward to leading and training the next generation of pediatricians who will serve our community’s children for years to come.”

The program’s efforts to ensure students continue to practice in Eastern Washington remains largely untested. With only a few classes graduated, it’s still too early to tell how much local output the program will have. But geographical disparities in both access to health care and training for physicians are well-documented: Of the 168 medical residencies and fellowships in Washington, 158 are west of the Cascades, despite the ongoing need for more medical providers in Eastern Washington.

In communities close to the Idaho border, the need for care may be especially acute, since Eastern Washington physicians routinely serve patients from Idaho seeking all kinds of care not broadly available where they live — a need likely to become even greater with the loss of maternity-care providers and ongoing travel related to abortion .

Training physicians in these communities is one way to build capacity, said Roberts, whose involvement goes all the way back to his directorship of a WSU program that preceded the College of Medicine which brought University of Washington medical students to Spokane. That program ended in 2015, but Roberts describes it as “the beginning of a conversation” about opening a medical school at WSU. (UW now has its own medical training facility in Spokane, operated in partnership with Gonzaga University.)