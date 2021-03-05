That is what it can feel like to have foam packaging in Seattle. The material commonly referred to as “Styrofoam” — but more accurately known as expanded polystyrene, or EPS — has been banned in the city’s food service packaging since 2009. Washington state is currently weighing a new measure, Senate Bill 5022, that would do the same.

Want to know more about the author? Read Samantha Allen's introduction to Crosscut readers.

But stroll down any city street, and you’re bound to find blocks of the stuff filling up dumpsters or poking up over the tops of trash cans.

That’s because Seattle and the rest of the state are throwing out tons of EPS. During the 2019 calendar year, King County recycling manager Jeff Gaisford tells me, about 5,000 tons of EPS ended up in the Cedar Hills Regional Landfill — a small percentage of total annual waste but, by weight, that’s equivalent to roughly 400,000 mountain bikes.

Washington residents threw out 12,890 tons of polystyrene foam packaging in 2017, according to a state Department of Ecology report published last year. That’s about the same weight as two of the large ferries that serve the Bainbridge Island route — and because the material is mostly air, it would occupy an even greater volume.

Once in landfills, EPS takes up space, degrades at a glacial pace and can pollute the groundwater. So why are we throwing out so much EPS packaging? The simple answer is that it’s complicated to get rid of polystyrene in Seattle without it ending up in a landfill.